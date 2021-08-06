Austin-Travis County vaccine clinics happening now through Sunday, no appointment needed

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Still need to get your COVID-19 vaccine? There will be a series of popup vaccine clinics this weekend hosted by Austin Public Health, Travis County and other local organizations.
You do not need to register or make an appointment to attend the clinics.
Health leaders are urging people to get vaccinated for COVID-19 as there has been a surge of cases and hospitalizations over the past few weeks. It’s forced the area into Stage 5 COVID-19 risk-based guidelines.
The locations giving out Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are providing both first and second doses. To receive your second dose of either vaccine, you must bring your Centers for Disease Control and Prevention vaccination card.
Health officials are reminding people to prepare for these vaccine clinics by drinking water and wearing cool clothing, since the weather is expected to be hot over the weekend and lines could stretch outside.
Friday, August 6
Austin Achieve Schools (APH)
- Time: 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
- Address: 5908 Manor Rd, Austin, TX 78723
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)
Radisson Hotel (formerly Crowne Plaza) (APH)
- Time: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Address: 6121 N. Interstate 35 Frontage Rd., Austin, TX 78752
- Vaccine: Moderna, Johnson & Johnson (18+ years only)
Austin Achieve Elementary School (APH)
- Time: 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
- Address: 7424 E. Hwy. 290, Austin TX 78723
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years); Moderna, Johnson & Johnson (18+ years only)
Marco Fine Arts (APH)
- Time: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
- Address: 201 Howard Ln., Austin, TX 78753
- Vaccine: Moderna (12+ years), Johnson & Johnson (18+ years only)
Ana Lark Center (APH)
- Time: 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Address: 1400 Tillery Street
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)
Southeast Library (APH)
- Time: 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Address: 5803 Nuckols Crossing Rd, Austin, TX 78744
- Vaccine: Moderna (18+ years only)
Little Walnut Creek Library (APH)
- Time: 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Address: 835 W Rundberg Ln, Austin, TX 78758
- Vaccine: Moderna (18+ years only)
Colony Park (APH)
- Time: 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
- Address: 7201 Colony Park Dr., Austin, TX 78724
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years). Moderna (18+ years only)
Saturday, August 7
Travis County Expo (Travis County)
- Time: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Address: 7311 Decker Lane, Austin, TX 78724
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years), Johnson & Johnson (18+ years only)
Del Valle High School – Opportunity Center (Travis County/APH)
- Time: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Address: 5301 Ross Road, Del Valle, TX 78617
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years), Johnson & Johnson (18+ years only)
Dailey Middle School (Travis County)
- Time: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Address: 14000 Westall Street, Austin, TX 78725
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years), Johnson & Johnson (18+ years only)
Ana Lark Center (APH)
- Time: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Address: 1400 Tillery Street
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)
La Moreliana Meat Market (Travis County)
- Time: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Address: 5405 S. Pleasant Valley Rd. #E, Austin, TX 78744
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years), Johnson & Johnson (18+ years only)
San Jose Catholic Church (Travis County)
- Time: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Address: 2435 Oak Crest Ave., Austin, TX 78704
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years), Johnson & Johnson (18+ years only)
South Austin Community Church (APH)
- Time: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Address: 1801 Pennsylvania Ave. #218, Austin, TX 78702
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)
Dove Springs Recreation Center (Travis County)
- Time: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Address: 5801 Ainez Dr., Austin, TX 78744
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years), Johnson & Johnson (18+ years only)
Elgin Elementary School Gym (APH)
- Time: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Address: 1005 W. 2nd St., Elgin, TX 78621
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years); Moderna, Johnson & Johnson (18+ years)
Southeast Library (APH)
- Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Address: 5803 Nuckols Crossing Rd, Austin, TX 78744
- Vaccine: Moderna (18+ years only)
Little Walnut Creek Library (APH)
- Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Address: 835 W Rundberg Lane, Austin, TX 78758
- Vaccine: Moderna (18+ years)
South Austin Christian Church (APH)
- Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Address: The Grace Place, 206 E. Annie St., Austin, TX 78704
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years); Moderna, Johnson & Johnson (18+ years only)
Stonegate Austin Manufactured Homes (APH)
- Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Address: 1401 E Rundberg Ln, Austin, TX 78753
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years); Moderna, Johnson & Johnson (18+ years only)
Turner Roberts Recreation Center (APH)
- Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Address: 7201 Colony Loop, Austin, TX 78724
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)
Iglesia Reconciliacion (APH)
- Time: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Address: 7000 Cameron Rd., Austin, TX 78752
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)
Video Super (APH)
- Time: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Address: 5310 S. Pleasant Valley Rd. #B, Austin, TX 78744
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years); Moderna, Johnson & Johnson (18+ years only)
St. Peter’s Episcopal Church (APH)
- Time: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
- Address: 3305 Pinnacle Cove, Lago Vista, TX 78645
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years); Moderna, Johnson & Johnson (18+ years only)
Sunday, August 8
Travis County Expo (Travis County)
- Time: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Address: 7311 Decker Ln. Austin, TX 78724
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12 years and up), Johnson and Johnson (18+ years only)