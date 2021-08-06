Austin-Travis County vaccine clinics happening now through Sunday, no appointment needed

FILE — A health worker gives a shot of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to who have been previously vaccinated with the Sinovac vaccine in Medan, North Sumatra, Indonesia, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. Indonesia has begun administering booster shots to its health workers. (AP Photo/Binsar Bakkara)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Still need to get your COVID-19 vaccine? There will be a series of popup vaccine clinics this weekend hosted by Austin Public Health, Travis County and other local organizations.

You do not need to register or make an appointment to attend the clinics.

Health leaders are urging people to get vaccinated for COVID-19 as there has been a surge of cases and hospitalizations over the past few weeks. It’s forced the area into Stage 5 COVID-19 risk-based guidelines.

The locations giving out Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are providing both first and second doses. To receive your second dose of either vaccine, you must bring your Centers for Disease Control and Prevention vaccination card.

Health officials are reminding people to prepare for these vaccine clinics by drinking water and wearing cool clothing, since the weather is expected to be hot over the weekend and lines could stretch outside.

Friday, August 6

Austin Achieve Schools (APH)

Time: 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Address: 5908 Manor Rd, Austin, TX 78723

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)

Radisson Hotel (formerly Crowne Plaza) (APH)

Time: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Address: 6121 N. Interstate 35 Frontage Rd., Austin, TX 78752

Vaccine: Moderna, Johnson & Johnson (18+ years only)

Austin Achieve Elementary School (APH)

Time: 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Address: 7424 E. Hwy. 290, Austin TX 78723

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years); Moderna, Johnson & Johnson (18+ years only)

Marco Fine Arts (APH)

Time: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Address: 201 Howard Ln., Austin, TX 78753

Vaccine: Moderna (12+ years), Johnson & Johnson (18+ years only)

Ana Lark Center (APH)

Time: 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Address: 1400 Tillery Street

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)

Southeast Library (APH)

Time: 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Address: 5803 Nuckols Crossing Rd, Austin, TX 78744

Vaccine: Moderna (18+ years only)

Little Walnut Creek Library (APH)

Time: 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Address: 835 W Rundberg Ln, Austin, TX 78758

Vaccine: Moderna (18+ years only)

Colony Park (APH)

Time: 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Address: 7201 Colony Park Dr., Austin, TX 78724

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years). Moderna (18+ years only)

Saturday, August 7

Travis County Expo (Travis County)

Time: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Address: 7311 Decker Lane, Austin, TX 78724

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years), Johnson & Johnson (18+ years only)

Del Valle High School – Opportunity Center (Travis County/APH)

Time: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Address: 5301 Ross Road, Del Valle, TX 78617

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years), Johnson & Johnson (18+ years only)

Dailey Middle School (Travis County)

Time: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Address: 14000 Westall Street, Austin, TX 78725

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years), Johnson & Johnson (18+ years only)

Ana Lark Center (APH)

Time: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Address: 1400 Tillery Street

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)

La Moreliana Meat Market (Travis County)

Time: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Address: 5405 S. Pleasant Valley Rd. #E, Austin, TX 78744

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years), Johnson & Johnson (18+ years only)

San Jose Catholic Church (Travis County)

Time: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Address: 2435 Oak Crest Ave., Austin, TX 78704

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years), Johnson & Johnson (18+ years only)

South Austin Community Church (APH)

Time: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Address: 1801 Pennsylvania Ave. #218, Austin, TX 78702

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)

Dove Springs Recreation Center (Travis County)

Time: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Address: 5801 Ainez Dr., Austin, TX 78744

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years), Johnson & Johnson (18+ years only)

Elgin Elementary School Gym (APH)

Time: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Address: 1005 W. 2nd St., Elgin, TX 78621

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years); Moderna, Johnson & Johnson (18+ years)

Southeast Library (APH)

Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Address: 5803 Nuckols Crossing Rd, Austin, TX 78744

Vaccine: Moderna (18+ years only)

Little Walnut Creek Library (APH)

Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Address: 835 W Rundberg Lane, Austin, TX 78758

Vaccine: Moderna (18+ years)

South Austin Christian Church (APH)

Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Address: The Grace Place, 206 E. Annie St., Austin, TX 78704

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years); Moderna, Johnson & Johnson (18+ years only)

Stonegate Austin Manufactured Homes (APH)

Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Address: 1401 E Rundberg Ln, Austin, TX 78753

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years); Moderna, Johnson & Johnson (18+ years only)

Turner Roberts Recreation Center (APH)

Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Address: 7201 Colony Loop, Austin, TX 78724

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)

Iglesia Reconciliacion (APH)

Time: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Address: 7000 Cameron Rd., Austin, TX 78752

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)

Video Super (APH)

Time: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Address: 5310 S. Pleasant Valley Rd. #B, Austin, TX 78744

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years); Moderna, Johnson & Johnson (18+ years only)

St. Peter’s Episcopal Church (APH)

Time: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Address: 3305 Pinnacle Cove, Lago Vista, TX 78645

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years); Moderna, Johnson & Johnson (18+ years only)

Sunday, August 8

Travis County Expo (Travis County)