Austin Regional Clinic to begin enrolling kids under 12 for COVID-19 vaccine trial

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Regional Clinic’s research division is looking for participants for their COVID-19 vaccine trial for children under 12 years old.

ARC Clinical Research experts are hoping to enlist 85 participants between six months and 11 years old for the Pfizer trial.

A mom from Cedar Park, who is hoping to enroll her three children, spoke to KXAN Friday.

“Really want to move life again, if that makes sense,” explained Jennifer Macklom, whose daughters are on the waitlist for the trial in Austin. “And we also would like to help the vaccination move forward into lower age groups.”

The site is one of 80 around the world participating in the pediatric study.

The research group has been a part of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine trials since they began in August 2020.

The perimeters for participating include two injections, three weeks apart, and four scheduled follow up visits. Participants will also be expected to track their health and report any potential COVID-19 symptoms.

Participants will be randomly assigned to receive the COVID-19 study vaccine or placebo.

“People realize that the vaccinations have been such an effective tool to allow them to get back to activities with their family, with their friends,” said Dr. Gretchen Cook, who is an ARC family medicine physician and the principal investigator for ARC Clinical Research.

Enrollment begins June 7. The Austin Regional Clinic’s website has more information on how to enroll.