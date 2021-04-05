APH expands COVID-19 vaccine scheduling to those 40+

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Those over the age of 40 can start signing up for COVID-19 vaccines through Austin Public Health this week, as the group works to expand access to the vaccine while also “prioritizing by age and risk of severe disease,” according to a release.

From 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. all those over 40, plus those in 1A, 1B and 1C groups, childcare providers and educators can sign up. If there are more appointments, the sign up will open again on Thursday from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

People must pre-register through APH, then they can log in during those times and join the wait list.

On March 23, the Texas Department of State Health Services announced all adults will be eligible to get the vaccine starting March 29. Guidance at the time asked providers to “continue to prioritize people who are the most at risk of severe disease, hospitalization and death – such as older adults,” according to Imelda Garcia, DSHS associate commissioner for laboratory and infectious disease services and the chair of the Expert Vaccine Allocation Panel.

Second vaccines from APH

Austin Public Health added it is working to schedule second doses three to five days ahead of the 28 day mark recommended by vaccine manufacturers. APH updated its second dose walk-up policy, clarifying that those who have not received an appointment after 28 days can walk up to any APH vaccine sites, show their vaccination card and receive a vaccine. Those who do have appointments will not be able to walk up.

However, people who need to change their second dose appointment can do so online.

Already have a vaccine somewhere else?

APH is asking those who have already received a vaccine at another location to sign into their accounts and let it know so it can better understand who in the area still needs a vaccination.

People can click the link under the “My Vaccinations” section that says “I already received my 1st and/or 2nd vaccine dose from another provider.” That link will take them to a form to fill out.