Amid J&J vaccine pause, Texas to get 1.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine next week

Syringes with doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, are shown next to vaccination cards, Saturday, March 13, 2021, on the first day of operations at a mass vaccination site at the Lumen Field Events Center in Seattle, which adjoins the field where the NFL football Seattle Seahawks and the MLS soccer Seattle Sounders play their games. The site, which is the largest civilian-run vaccination site in the country, will operate only a few days a week until city and county officials can get more doses of the vaccine. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas is set to receive 1.9 million COVID-19 vaccine doses next week, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

DSHS will give 733,090 first doses to 381 providers in 119 counties. Another 686,640 doses intended to be used as second shots will also be ordered.

Numbers are expected to rise, as more first doses are allocated in the coming days. The weekly allocation table will be updated to reflect those additions early next week, DSHS said.

Another 500,000 first and second doses will arrive at pharmacy locations, federally-qualified health and dialysis centers.

This week, distribution of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine was paused due to a rare blood clotting issue. DSHS said nonetheless, 2 million Texans got a shot last week.

The state has administered more than 15.5 million doses so far. Nearly 10 million people have gotten at least one dose, and 6.25 million are fully vaccinated. DSHS reported about 44% of all eligible Texans have gotten at COVID-19 shot, and 28% are fully vaccinated.

A U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention committee is scheduled to meet next Friday to reconsider the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, DSHS said.

Local providers getting doses the week of April 19

Here’s a list of providers within the KXAN viewing area that are set to receive doses next week. No Johnson & Johnson doses were allocated out.

Travis County

Provider Moderna Pfizer Total Austin Diagnostic Clinic Travel Clinic – 1,170 1,170 Austin Medical Associates 100 – 100 Austin Public Health Immunization Program 300 – 300 BSW Medical Center Lakeway 300 – 300 Crossover Health Medical Group – Austin 1,000 – 1,000 East Austin Medicine Shop 200 – 200 Family Wellness Clinic – UT Austin School Of Nursing 200 – 200 IDEA Public Schools – Austin Region – 1,170 1,170 Lone Star Circle of Care 600 – 600 Red River Family Practice – 1,170 1,170 Texas Department of Criminal Justice Travis County 100 – 100 Travis County Fire Rescue ESD11 100 – 100 Austin Regional Clinic 500 – 500 BRC Healthcare Corporation 100 – 100 Manor Pharmacy 100 – 100

Williamson County

Provider Modern Pfizer Total Lone Star Circle of Care 500 – 500 Family Health And Wellness At Lake Aire 100 – 100 Lake Aire Med Center Senior Health Wellness 100 – 100 Baylor Scott & White Health MC Round Rock – 1,170 1,170 Curative Medical Associates PA 1,200 11,700 12,900 Seton Circle Of Care Senior Health 100 – 100 WCCHD Round Rock 2,000 – 2,000

Hays County

Provider Moderna Pfizer Total Hays County Local Health Department – 4,680 4,680 BSWH Buda Medical Center 1,000 – 1,000 Christus Santa Rosa Hospital – San Marcos 1,000 – 1,000

Bastrop County

Provider Modern Pfizer Total A+ Life Style Medical Group 2,000 – 2,000 Lone Star Circle of Care 100 – 100

Burnet County

Provider Moderna Pfizer Total Family Wellness Center, P.A. 100 – 100 BSW Medical Center Marble Falls – 1,170 1,170

Gillespie County

Provider Moderna Pfizer Total Cornerstone Clinic – Fredericksburg 200 – 200

Lampasas County

Provider Moderna Pfizer Total Lampasas Drug Company 200 – 200

Llano County

Provider Moderna Pfizer Total Corner Drug 100 – 100

Milam County

Provider Moderna Pfizer Total Milam County Health Department 500 – 500

KXAN Intern Hannah Falcon helped contribute data to this report.