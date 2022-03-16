AUSTIN (KXAN) — More than 4 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have now been administered to residents of Central Texas, state data shows.

As of Wednesday, a total of 4,000,506 vaccine doses have been administered in the 15-county KXAN viewing area.

The number of new doses reported has fallen sharply in recent weeks, as the majority of the population is now fully vaccinated. Still, 20% of eligible residents — those aged five and older — have had no doses of the vaccine.

Data from the Texas Department of State Health Services shows as of Wednesday, 73.8% of residents in the viewing area have had at least one dose of the vaccine, and 64% are considered fully vaccinated. Those individuals have had two doses of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Meanwhile, 27.8% of residents in the 15 counties have had a booster dose.

When only looking at people eligible to get the vaccine, 80% have had at least one dose, 69.5% are fully vaccinated and 30.1% have had a booster shot.

The numbers do vary dramatically by county. Travis County residents, for example, have been most eager to get the vaccine, with 78.7% having had at least one dose, and 68% considered fully vaccinated.

San Saba County, on the other end of the extreme, has just 45.9% of residents at least partially vaccinated and 39.1% fully vaccinated.

Public health officials continue to recommend all eligible residents to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

KXAN is keeping track of the COVID-19 data in Central Texas. Click here for the latest numbers.