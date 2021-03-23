4 Central Texas counties included in ‘Save Our Seniors’ initiative this week

Tarrytown Pharmacy administers COVID-19 vaccines on Wednesday to seniors at the Village at the Triangle (Jala Washington/KXAN Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — This week, 25 Texas counties, including four in Central Texas, are participating in the state’s ‘Save Our Seniors’ initiative, which aims to vaccine homebound seniors for COVID-19.

This is the fourth week for the program, which launched March 1. The participating counties are listed below, with those in the KXAN viewing area bolded.

Caldwell

Camp

Crockett

Delta

DeWitt

Duval

Fayette

Hidalgo

Hunt

Jim Hogg

Kimble

Llano

Lynn

Maverick

Milam

Montague

San Augustine

San Jacinto

Shelby

Sherman

Starr

Titus

Tyler

Val Verde

Zapata

According to Gov. Greg Abbott’s Office, 26 counties participating in the program’s first week, 34 in the second week and 28 in the third week. That makes 88 so far.

The Texas Division of Emergency Management and the Texas Military Department are helping with the effort and partnering with local jurisdictions to either set up a drive-thru location or make home visits.

Counties are chosen based on how many vaccine providers are in the area, total vaccine allocations so far, how many people in the older age groups are vaccinated and locations that would make the vaccine rollout more equitable.