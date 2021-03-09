3 Central Texas counties included in second week of state’s ‘Save Our Seniors’ initiative

A healthcare worker holds vials containing doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine against the COVID-19 coronavirus as South Africa proceeds with its inoculation campaign at the Klerksdorp Hospital on February 18, 2021. (Photo by Phill Magakoe / AFP) (Photo by PHILL MAGAKOE/AFP via Getty Images)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Thirty-four Texas counties will be participating in week two of the Save Our Seniors Initiative including three in Central Texas, according to a release from the governor’s office.

Gov. Greg Abbott launched Save Our Seniors in late February to focus on vaccinating homebound seniors for COVID-19. More than 1,100 National Guardsmen have headed out to help communities in vaccinating this vulnerable population that may not have access to transportation to get the shot.

In its first week starting March 1, Save Our Seniors had 26 participating counties and 8,000 doses allocated to the cause. One Central Texas county was included in this round — Bastrop County.

For this second week, 34 counties will be participating with 10,000 doses set aside for the program (counties in Central Texas are bolded):

Aransas

Bandera

Bowie

Brooks

Caldwell

Callahan

Coke

Coleman

Dallas

Duval

Henderson

Hockley

Lampasas

Leon

Liberty

Mason

Mitchell

Presidio

Rusk

Sabine

San Patricio

Stephens

Sutton

Titus

Trinity

Val Verde

Van Zandt

Walker

Waller

Webb

Wharton

Willacy

Wilson

Wood

These counties were picked based off data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. These factors were taken into consideration, the governor’s office said:

The number of approved providers in the immediate area Total vaccine dose allocations over the past 12 weeks The lease vaccinated counties in regards to the 65 years or older age range How to allocate the vaccine more equitably across the state

The Texas Division of Emergency Management and the Texas Military Department are also partnering with local officials to help out.