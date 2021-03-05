Providers in Central Texas receiving COVID-19 vaccine doses next week

Texas coronavirus vaccine

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas will receive more than 1 million first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine for the week of March 8, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

The state is setting aside 929,320 doses for 1,651 providers in 234 counties. Another 200,000+ doses will be going to pharmacy locations in the state and federally-qualified health centers.

This increase in allocation size is due to 245,200 doses of the new Johnson & Johnson vaccine. About 24,000 doses were sent to vaccination sites in Arlington, Dallas and Houston, DSHS said.

Nearly 6.3 million doses have been administered in the state so far, DSHS reports. More than 4 million have gotten at least one dose; more than 2.2 million are fully vaccinated.

Another 457,000 doses intended to be used as second doses have been ordered, DSHS said.

Providers in Central Texas

Here’s a list of providers in Central Texas that are receiving allocations next week.

Travis County

ProviderPfizerModernaJ&JTotal
Austin Public Health12,00012,000
BMA of Texas 100100
Travis County ESD 8100100
Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Pflugerville500500
Austin Regional Clinic – Kelly Lane 100100
Austin Regional Clinic – Pflugerville100100
BRC Healthcare Corporation 100100
Austin Regional Clinic – Manor 100100
Capitol Medical Service 100100
Austin Regional Clinic – Bee Cave 100100
UT Health Austin (Dell Medical School11,70011,700
38th Street Pharmacy100100
CommUnityCare Sandra Joy Anderson100100
Amg Tx Balcones Woods100100
AMP Wellness100100
Carousel Pediatrics Wm Cannon100100
Communitycare Hornsby Bend Health Center100100
Communitycare North Central 500500
Communitycare South Austin 200200
ATX Primary Care100100
Lone Star Circle Of Care At Collinfield100100
Lone Star Circle Of Care At El Buen Samaritano100100
Austin Diagnostic Clinic Travel Clinic 100100
Lone Star Circle of Care Northwest Austin100100
People’s Community Clinic – Austin 2100100
Austin Family Allergy & Asthma, PA 100100
Austin North Burnet100100
Seton Medical Center Austin14,04014,040
Refugee Services – Austin 100100
Communitycare South East Health And Wellness Clinic –500500
Austin Public Health Immunization Program 100100
Austin Public Safety Wellness Center 100100
Wellmed Ben White500500
Austin Regional Clinic – Anderson Mill100100
Austin Regional Clinic – Far West 100100
Austin Regional Clinic – Quarry Lake100100
Austin Regional Clinic – Quarry Lake100100
Austin Regional Clinic – South 100100
Austin Regional Clinic – Southwest 100100
Austin Regional Clinic – Wilson Parke 100100
Baylor Scott And White Riverplace  100100
Bee Caves Family Practice 100100
Brodie Lane Pharmacy 100100
BSW Medical Center Austin 500500
BSW Medical Center Lakeway 500500
Capital Primary Care 100100
Communitycare David Powell Clinic 200200
Communitycare East Austin 200200
Communitycare- Hancock 100100
Communitycare Oak Hill 100100
Communitycare South East Health And Wellness Clinic 500500
Downtown Doctor 100100
E David Pampe, Md 100100
Flora Medical Clinic, Pllc 100100
FLU BUSTERS, LLC100100
Fresenius Kidney Care 100100
Hill Country Allergy & Asthma 100100
Hospice Austin 100100
Lake Hills Pharmacy 200200
Lamar Plaza Drug Store 200200
Marchand And Associates Family Medicine 100100
Northwest Hills at Davenport100100
Peoples Pharmacy #1 100100
Red River Family Practice 100100
Resilient Health 100100
Satellite Healthcare South Austin100100
Satellite Healthcare Southwood 100100
Satellite Healthcare, Inc. 100100
Satellite Wellbound of South Austin100100
Seton Family of Doctors100100
Seton Family Of Doctors Family Practice At Westlake Plus Exp100100
SHUBHA LLC DBA AURO PHARMACY 100100
Silverado Hospice – Austin 100100
South Austin Medical Clinic 100100
South Oaks Family Medicine100100
Southwest Pediatric Associates – Austin 100100
Specialty Apothecary Group LLC100100
Tarrytown Pharmacy100100
Texas Oncology Pa Austin Cc100100
Thrive Medical Clinic100100
Total Primary Care100100
Vaccine Machine100100
Vina Pharmacy100100
Wellbound of Austin 100100
Yun W. Kim, MD, PA 100100

Williamson County

ProviderPfizerModernaJ&JTotal
Family Emergency Rooms – Cedar Park6,0006,000
Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Taylor500500
The Surgery Center at Williamson, LLC100100
Texas Cancer Center Seton Wm100100
Seton Family Of Doctors Family Practice At Round Rock100100
Seton Family Of Doctors At Williamson100100
Satellite Healthcare Round Rock100100
Randalls Pharmacy 2636300300
Fresenius Kidney Care200200
Eixsys Healthcare System100100
CareATC Rock Care 100100
Baylor Scott White Health MC Round Rock500500
Baylor Scott And White Round Rock Family Medicine100100
Austin Regional Clinic – Sendero Springs100100
Austin Regional Clinic – Round Rock100100
Liberty Hill Pharmacy & Compounding Center100100
Wellmed Leander100100
Randalls Pharmacy 3145300300
Austin Regional Clinic – Leander100100
Volente Physicians Group, PLLC 100100
Austin Regional Clinic – Hutto100100
Scott And White Georgetown Clinic 100100
Austin Regional Clinic – Georgetown 100100
Ascension Medical Group Seton Primary Care100100
Austin Regional Clinic – Cedar Park 100100
Baylor Scott And White Health- Cedar Park Multispecialty Clinic100100
Lake Aire Med Ctr Sr Health Wellness100100
Williamson County and Cities Health District – Cedar Park100100
Williamson County and Cities Health District – Georgetown100100
Curative Medical Associates PA11,70011,700
Cedar Park Pediatrics 100100
Williamson County and Cities Health District – Taylor100100
Lone Star Circle of Care – Tamu Health Science Center Family Health 100100
Family Medical Center100100
Lighthouse Pediatrics100100
Randalls Pharmacy100100
Texas Oncology Cedar Park 100100
Ascension Medical Group Georgetown100100

Hays County

ProviderPfizerModernaJ&JTotal
Local Health Department, Hays County Health Department46804680
Wimberley Pharmacy300300
Texas State University Student Health Services  300300
San Marcos Family Medicine100100
B And J Pharmacy – Wimberley 100100
Christus Santa Rosa Hospital – San Marcos 1,0001,000
Ascension Medical Group Seton San Marcos100100
First Medical Response of Texas, Inc  Austin1,0001,000
Ascension Seton Health Center Buda 100100
Austin Regional Clinic-Buda  HAYS – – 300 300 300300
BSWH Buda Medical Center 1,0001,000
Austin Regional Clinic – Dripping Springs100100
Dripping Springs Pharmacy300300
Solutions Pharmacy HAYS – – 200 200 200200
Austin Regional Clinic – Center Street200200
Austin Regional Clinic Kyle300300
BioMedical Applications of Texas Inc100100
Satellite Healthcare Kyle100100
Seton Family Of Doctors At Hays200200

Bastrop County

ProviderPfizerModernaJ&JTotal
A+ Life Style Medical Group2,0002,000
Communitycare- Ob/Gyn Bastrop200200
Family Health Center Of Bastrop200200

Blanco County

ProviderPfizerModernaJ&JTotal
North Blanco County EMS300300
Blanco Pharmacy & Wellness 100100

Burnet County

ProviderPfizerModernaJ&JTotal
Seton Highland Lakes Burnet Clinic500500
National Nephrology Associates Marble Falls 100100
Family Wellness Center, P.A100100
Lscc Family Care Center At Marble Falls100100

Caldwell County

ProviderPfizerModernaJ&JTotal
Walgreens Pharmacy 11131 100100
Seton Edgar B Davis Hospital100100
DIsmukesRx, LLC100100
Lockhart Family100100
Heb Pharmacy 445100100
BJP healthcare llc 100100

Fayette County

ProviderPfizerModernaJ&JTotal
St. Marks Medical Center 400400
Flatonia Pharmacy LLC100100

Gillespie County

ProviderPfizerModernaJ&JTotal
Cornerstone Clinic – Fredericksburg200200

Lampasas County

ProviderPfizerModernaJ&JTotal
Advent Health Rollins Brook Hospital 400400

Llano County

ProviderPfizerModernaJ&JTotal
Corner Drug100100
MidCoast Medical Center-Central200200
Hill Country Direct Care100100

Mason County

ProviderPfizerModernaJ&JTotal
Frontera Healthcare Network Mason Clinic 200200

Lee County

ProviderPfizerModernaJ&JTotal
Brookshires Pharmacy 37 100100
Pieratt’s Pharmacy100100
Laura Birnbaum, M.D., P.A100100
Davam Urgent Care100100

Milam County

ProviderPfizerModernaJ&JTotal
LHD MILAM CO HEALTH DEPT (RE)300300

San Saba County

ProviderPfizerModernaJ&JTotal
Baylor Scott and White Healthcare200200

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Tracking the Coronavirus

Coronavirus Cases Tracker

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss