Providers in Central Texas receiving COVID-19 vaccine doses next week

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas will receive more than 1 million first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine for the week of March 8, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
The state is setting aside 929,320 doses for 1,651 providers in 234 counties. Another 200,000+ doses will be going to pharmacy locations in the state and federally-qualified health centers.
This increase in allocation size is due to 245,200 doses of the new Johnson & Johnson vaccine. About 24,000 doses were sent to vaccination sites in Arlington, Dallas and Houston, DSHS said.
Nearly 6.3 million doses have been administered in the state so far, DSHS reports. More than 4 million have gotten at least one dose; more than 2.2 million are fully vaccinated.
Another 457,000 doses intended to be used as second doses have been ordered, DSHS said.
Providers in Central Texas
Here’s a list of providers in Central Texas that are receiving allocations next week.
Travis County
|Provider
|Pfizer
|Moderna
|J&J
|Total
|Austin Public Health
|12,000
|–
|–
|12,000
|BMA of Texas
|–
|–
|100
|100
|Travis County ESD 8
|–
|–
|100
|100
|Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Pflugerville
|–
|–
|500
|500
|Austin Regional Clinic – Kelly Lane
|–
|–
|100
|100
|Austin Regional Clinic – Pflugerville
|–
|–
|100
|100
|BRC Healthcare Corporation
|–
|–
|100
|100
|Austin Regional Clinic – Manor
|–
|–
|100
|100
|Capitol Medical Service
|–
|–
|100
|100
|Austin Regional Clinic – Bee Cave
|–
|–
|100
|100
|UT Health Austin (Dell Medical School
|–
|11,700
|–
|11,700
|38th Street Pharmacy
|–
|–
|100
|100
|CommUnityCare Sandra Joy Anderson
|–
|–
|100
|100
|Amg Tx Balcones Woods
|–
|–
|100
|100
|AMP Wellness
|–
|–
|100
|100
|Carousel Pediatrics Wm Cannon
|–
|–
|100
|100
|Communitycare Hornsby Bend Health Center
|–
|–
|100
|100
|Communitycare North Central
|500
|–
|–
|500
|Communitycare South Austin
|200
|–
|200
|ATX Primary Care
|–
|–
|100
|100
|Lone Star Circle Of Care At Collinfield
|100
|–
|–
|100
|Lone Star Circle Of Care At El Buen Samaritano
|100
|–
|–
|100
|Austin Diagnostic Clinic Travel Clinic
|–
|–
|100
|100
|Lone Star Circle of Care Northwest Austin
|100
|–
|–
|100
|People’s Community Clinic – Austin 2
|–
|–
|100
|100
|Austin Family Allergy & Asthma, PA
|–
|–
|100
|100
|Austin North Burnet
|–
|–
|100
|100
|Seton Medical Center Austin
|–
|14,040
|–
|14,040
|Refugee Services – Austin
|–
|–
|100
|100
|Communitycare South East Health And Wellness Clinic –
|500
|–
|–
|500
|Austin Public Health Immunization Program
|–
|–
|100
|100
|Austin Public Safety Wellness Center
|–
|–
|100
|100
|Wellmed Ben White
|500
|–
|–
|500
|Austin Regional Clinic – Anderson Mill
|–
|–
|100
|100
|Austin Regional Clinic – Far West
|–
|–
|100
|100
|Austin Regional Clinic – Quarry Lake
|–
|–
|100
|100
|Austin Regional Clinic – Quarry Lake
|–
|–
|100
|100
|Austin Regional Clinic – South
|–
|–
|100
|100
|Austin Regional Clinic – Southwest
|–
|–
|100
|100
|Austin Regional Clinic – Wilson Parke
|–
|–
|100
|100
|Baylor Scott And White Riverplace
|–
|–
|100
|100
|Bee Caves Family Practice
|–
|–
|100
|100
|Brodie Lane Pharmacy
|–
|–
|100
|100
|BSW Medical Center Austin
|–
|–
|500
|500
|BSW Medical Center Lakeway
|–
|–
|500
|500
|Capital Primary Care
|–
|–
|100
|100
|Communitycare David Powell Clinic
|200
|–
|–
|200
|Communitycare East Austin
|200
|–
|–
|200
|Communitycare- Hancock
|–
|–
|100
|100
|Communitycare Oak Hill
|–
|–
|100
|100
|Communitycare South East Health And Wellness Clinic
|500
|–
|–
|500
|Downtown Doctor
|–
|–
|100
|100
|E David Pampe, Md
|–
|–
|100
|100
|Flora Medical Clinic, Pllc
|–
|–
|100
|100
|FLU BUSTERS, LLC
|–
|–
|100
|100
|Fresenius Kidney Care
|–
|–
|100
|100
|Hill Country Allergy & Asthma
|–
|–
|100
|100
|Hospice Austin
|–
|–
|100
|100
|Lake Hills Pharmacy
|200
|–
|–
|200
|Lamar Plaza Drug Store
|200
|–
|–
|200
|Marchand And Associates Family Medicine
|–
|–
|100
|100
|Northwest Hills at Davenport
|–
|–
|100
|100
|Peoples Pharmacy #1
|–
|–
|100
|100
|Red River Family Practice
|–
|–
|100
|100
|Resilient Health
|–
|–
|100
|100
|Satellite Healthcare South Austin
|–
|–
|100
|100
|Satellite Healthcare Southwood
|–
|–
|100
|100
|Satellite Healthcare, Inc.
|–
|–
|100
|100
|Satellite Wellbound of South Austin
|–
|–
|100
|100
|Seton Family of Doctors
|–
|–
|100
|100
|Seton Family Of Doctors Family Practice At Westlake Plus Exp
|–
|–
|100
|100
|SHUBHA LLC DBA AURO PHARMACY
|100
|–
|–
|100
|Silverado Hospice – Austin
|–
|–
|100
|100
|South Austin Medical Clinic
|–
|–
|100
|100
|South Oaks Family Medicine
|–
|–
|100
|100
|Southwest Pediatric Associates – Austin
|–
|–
|100
|100
|Specialty Apothecary Group LLC
|–
|–
|100
|100
|Tarrytown Pharmacy
|–
|–
|100
|100
|Texas Oncology Pa Austin Cc
|–
|–
|100
|100
|Thrive Medical Clinic
|–
|–
|100
|100
|Total Primary Care
|–
|–
|100
|100
|Vaccine Machine
|–
|–
|100
|100
|Vina Pharmacy
|–
|–
|100
|100
|Wellbound of Austin
|–
|–
|100
|100
|Yun W. Kim, MD, PA
|–
|–
|100
|100
Williamson County
|Provider
|Pfizer
|Moderna
|J&J
|Total
|Family Emergency Rooms – Cedar Park
|6,000
|–
|–
|6,000
|Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Taylor
|–
|–
|500
|500
|The Surgery Center at Williamson, LLC
|–
|–
|100
|100
|Texas Cancer Center Seton Wm
|–
|–
|100
|100
|Seton Family Of Doctors Family Practice At Round Rock
|–
|–
|100
|100
|Seton Family Of Doctors At Williamson
|–
|–
|100
|100
|Satellite Healthcare Round Rock
|–
|–
|100
|100
|Randalls Pharmacy 2636
|300
|–
|–
|300
|Fresenius Kidney Care
|–
|–
|200
|200
|Eixsys Healthcare System
|–
|–
|100
|100
|CareATC Rock Care
|–
|–
|100
|100
|Baylor Scott White Health MC Round Rock
|–
|–
|500
|500
|Baylor Scott And White Round Rock Family Medicine
|–
|–
|100
|100
|Austin Regional Clinic – Sendero Springs
|–
|–
|100
|100
|Austin Regional Clinic – Round Rock
|–
|–
|100
|100
|Liberty Hill Pharmacy & Compounding Center
|–
|–
|100
|100
|Wellmed Leander
|–
|–
|100
|100
|Randalls Pharmacy 3145
|300
|–
|–
|300
|Austin Regional Clinic – Leander
|–
|–
|100
|100
|Volente Physicians Group, PLLC
|100
|–
|–
|100
|Austin Regional Clinic – Hutto
|–
|–
|100
|100
|Scott And White Georgetown Clinic
|–
|–
|100
|100
|Austin Regional Clinic – Georgetown
|–
|–
|100
|100
|Ascension Medical Group Seton Primary Care
|–
|–
|100
|100
|Austin Regional Clinic – Cedar Park
|–
|–
|100
|100
|Baylor Scott And White Health- Cedar Park Multispecialty Clinic
|–
|–
|100
|100
|Lake Aire Med Ctr Sr Health Wellness
|100
|–
|–
|100
|Williamson County and Cities Health District – Cedar Park
|–
|–
|100
|100
|Williamson County and Cities Health District – Georgetown
|–
|–
|100
|100
|Curative Medical Associates PA
|–
|11,700
|–
|11,700
|Cedar Park Pediatrics
|–
|–
|100
|100
|Williamson County and Cities Health District – Taylor
|–
|–
|100
|100
|Lone Star Circle of Care – Tamu Health Science Center Family Health
|100
|–
|–
|100
|Family Medical Center
|–
|–
|100
|100
|Lighthouse Pediatrics
|–
|–
|100
|100
|Randalls Pharmacy
|100
|–
|–
|100
|Texas Oncology Cedar Park
|–
|–
|100
|100
|Ascension Medical Group Georgetown
|–
|–
|100
|100
Hays County
|Provider
|Pfizer
|Moderna
|J&J
|Total
|Local Health Department, Hays County Health Department
|–
|4680
|–
|4680
|Wimberley Pharmacy
|–
|–
|300
|300
|Texas State University Student Health Services
|–
|–
|300
|300
|San Marcos Family Medicine
|–
|–
|100
|100
|B And J Pharmacy – Wimberley
|–
|–
|100
|100
|Christus Santa Rosa Hospital – San Marcos
|–
|–
|1,000
|1,000
|Ascension Medical Group Seton San Marcos
|–
|–
|100
|100
|First Medical Response of Texas, Inc Austin
|–
|–
|1,000
|1,000
|Ascension Seton Health Center Buda
|–
|–
|100
|100
|Austin Regional Clinic-Buda HAYS – – 300 300
|–
|–
|300
|300
|BSWH Buda Medical Center
|–
|–
|1,000
|1,000
|Austin Regional Clinic – Dripping Springs
|–
|–
|100
|100
|Dripping Springs Pharmacy
|–
|–
|300
|300
|Solutions Pharmacy HAYS – – 200 200
|–
|–
|200
|200
|Austin Regional Clinic – Center Street
|–
|–
|200
|200
|Austin Regional Clinic Kyle
|–
|–
|300
|300
|BioMedical Applications of Texas Inc
|–
|–
|100
|100
|Satellite Healthcare Kyle
|–
|–
|100
|100
|Seton Family Of Doctors At Hays
|–
|–
|200
|200
Bastrop County
|Provider
|Pfizer
|Moderna
|J&J
|Total
|A+ Life Style Medical Group
|2,000
|–
|–
|2,000
|Communitycare- Ob/Gyn Bastrop
|200
|–
|–
|200
|Family Health Center Of Bastrop
|–
|–
|200
|200
Blanco County
|Provider
|Pfizer
|Moderna
|J&J
|Total
|North Blanco County EMS
|300
|–
|–
|300
|Blanco Pharmacy & Wellness
|–
|–
|100
|100
Burnet County
|Provider
|Pfizer
|Moderna
|J&J
|Total
|Seton Highland Lakes Burnet Clinic
|–
|–
|500
|500
|National Nephrology Associates Marble Falls
|–
|–
|100
|100
|Family Wellness Center, P.A
|–
|–
|100
|100
|Lscc Family Care Center At Marble Falls
|100
|–
|–
|100
Caldwell County
|Provider
|Pfizer
|Moderna
|J&J
|Total
|Walgreens Pharmacy 11131
|–
|–
|100
|100
|Seton Edgar B Davis Hospital
|–
|–
|100
|100
|DIsmukesRx, LLC
|100
|–
|–
|100
|Lockhart Family
|–
|–
|100
|100
|Heb Pharmacy 445
|–
|–
|100
|100
|BJP healthcare llc
|–
|–
|100
|100
Fayette County
|Provider
|Pfizer
|Moderna
|J&J
|Total
|St. Marks Medical Center
|400
|–
|–
|400
|Flatonia Pharmacy LLC
|–
|–
|100
|100
Gillespie County
|Provider
|Pfizer
|Moderna
|J&J
|Total
|Cornerstone Clinic – Fredericksburg
|–
|–
|200
|200
Lampasas County
|Provider
|Pfizer
|Moderna
|J&J
|Total
|Advent Health Rollins Brook Hospital
|400
|–
|–
|400
Llano County
|Provider
|Pfizer
|Moderna
|J&J
|Total
|Corner Drug
|100
|–
|–
|100
|MidCoast Medical Center-Central
|200
|–
|–
|200
|Hill Country Direct Care
|–
|–
|100
|100
Mason County
|Provider
|Pfizer
|Moderna
|J&J
|Total
|Frontera Healthcare Network Mason Clinic
|200
|–
|–
|200
Lee County
|Provider
|Pfizer
|Moderna
|J&J
|Total
|Brookshires Pharmacy 37
|100
|–
|–
|100
|Pieratt’s Pharmacy
|100
|–
|–
|100
|Laura Birnbaum, M.D., P.A
|100
|–
|–
|100
|Davam Urgent Care
|100
|–
|–
|100
Milam County
|Provider
|Pfizer
|Moderna
|J&J
|Total
|LHD MILAM CO HEALTH DEPT (RE)
|300
|–
|–
|300
San Saba County
|Provider
|Pfizer
|Moderna
|J&J
|Total
|Baylor Scott and White Healthcare
|200
|–
|–
|200