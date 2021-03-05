Providers in Central Texas receiving COVID-19 vaccine doses next week

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas will receive more than 1 million first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine for the week of March 8, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

The state is setting aside 929,320 doses for 1,651 providers in 234 counties. Another 200,000+ doses will be going to pharmacy locations in the state and federally-qualified health centers.

This increase in allocation size is due to 245,200 doses of the new Johnson & Johnson vaccine. About 24,000 doses were sent to vaccination sites in Arlington, Dallas and Houston, DSHS said.

Nearly 6.3 million doses have been administered in the state so far, DSHS reports. More than 4 million have gotten at least one dose; more than 2.2 million are fully vaccinated.

Another 457,000 doses intended to be used as second doses have been ordered, DSHS said.

Providers in Central Texas

Here’s a list of providers in Central Texas that are receiving allocations next week.

Travis County

Provider Pfizer Moderna J&J Total Austin Public Health 12,000 – – 12,000 BMA of Texas – – 100 100 Travis County ESD 8 – – 100 100 Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Pflugerville – – 500 500 Austin Regional Clinic – Kelly Lane – – 100 100 Austin Regional Clinic – Pflugerville – – 100 100 BRC Healthcare Corporation – – 100 100 Austin Regional Clinic – Manor – – 100 100 Capitol Medical Service – – 100 100 Austin Regional Clinic – Bee Cave – – 100 100 UT Health Austin (Dell Medical School – 11,700 – 11,700 38th Street Pharmacy – – 100 100 CommUnityCare Sandra Joy Anderson – – 100 100 Amg Tx Balcones Woods – – 100 100 AMP Wellness – – 100 100 Carousel Pediatrics Wm Cannon – – 100 100 Communitycare Hornsby Bend Health Center – – 100 100 Communitycare North Central 500 – – 500 Communitycare South Austin 200 – 200 ATX Primary Care – – 100 100 Lone Star Circle Of Care At Collinfield 100 – – 100 Lone Star Circle Of Care At El Buen Samaritano 100 – – 100 Austin Diagnostic Clinic Travel Clinic – – 100 100 Lone Star Circle of Care Northwest Austin 100 – – 100 People’s Community Clinic – Austin 2 – – 100 100 Austin Family Allergy & Asthma, PA – – 100 100 Austin North Burnet – – 100 100 Seton Medical Center Austin – 14,040 – 14,040 Refugee Services – Austin – – 100 100 Communitycare South East Health And Wellness Clinic – 500 – – 500 Austin Public Health Immunization Program – – 100 100 Austin Public Safety Wellness Center – – 100 100 Wellmed Ben White 500 – – 500 Austin Regional Clinic – Anderson Mill – – 100 100 Austin Regional Clinic – Far West – – 100 100 Austin Regional Clinic – Quarry Lake – – 100 100 Austin Regional Clinic – Quarry Lake – – 100 100 Austin Regional Clinic – South – – 100 100 Austin Regional Clinic – Southwest – – 100 100 Austin Regional Clinic – Wilson Parke – – 100 100 Baylor Scott And White Riverplace – – 100 100 Bee Caves Family Practice – – 100 100 Brodie Lane Pharmacy – – 100 100 BSW Medical Center Austin – – 500 500 BSW Medical Center Lakeway – – 500 500 Capital Primary Care – – 100 100 Communitycare David Powell Clinic 200 – – 200 Communitycare East Austin 200 – – 200 Communitycare- Hancock – – 100 100 Communitycare Oak Hill – – 100 100 Communitycare South East Health And Wellness Clinic 500 – – 500 Downtown Doctor – – 100 100 E David Pampe, Md – – 100 100 Flora Medical Clinic, Pllc – – 100 100 FLU BUSTERS, LLC – – 100 100 Fresenius Kidney Care – – 100 100 Hill Country Allergy & Asthma – – 100 100 Hospice Austin – – 100 100 Lake Hills Pharmacy 200 – – 200 Lamar Plaza Drug Store 200 – – 200 Marchand And Associates Family Medicine – – 100 100 Northwest Hills at Davenport – – 100 100 Peoples Pharmacy #1 – – 100 100 Red River Family Practice – – 100 100 Resilient Health – – 100 100 Satellite Healthcare South Austin – – 100 100 Satellite Healthcare Southwood – – 100 100 Satellite Healthcare, Inc. – – 100 100 Satellite Wellbound of South Austin – – 100 100 Seton Family of Doctors – – 100 100 Seton Family Of Doctors Family Practice At Westlake Plus Exp – – 100 100 SHUBHA LLC DBA AURO PHARMACY 100 – – 100 Silverado Hospice – Austin – – 100 100 South Austin Medical Clinic – – 100 100 South Oaks Family Medicine – – 100 100 Southwest Pediatric Associates – Austin – – 100 100 Specialty Apothecary Group LLC – – 100 100 Tarrytown Pharmacy – – 100 100 Texas Oncology Pa Austin Cc – – 100 100 Thrive Medical Clinic – – 100 100 Total Primary Care – – 100 100 Vaccine Machine – – 100 100 Vina Pharmacy – – 100 100 Wellbound of Austin – – 100 100 Yun W. Kim, MD, PA – – 100 100

Williamson County

Provider Pfizer Moderna J&J Total Family Emergency Rooms – Cedar Park 6,000 – – 6,000 Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Taylor – – 500 500 The Surgery Center at Williamson, LLC – – 100 100 Texas Cancer Center Seton Wm – – 100 100 Seton Family Of Doctors Family Practice At Round Rock – – 100 100 Seton Family Of Doctors At Williamson – – 100 100 Satellite Healthcare Round Rock – – 100 100 Randalls Pharmacy 2636 300 – – 300 Fresenius Kidney Care – – 200 200 Eixsys Healthcare System – – 100 100 CareATC Rock Care – – 100 100 Baylor Scott White Health MC Round Rock – – 500 500 Baylor Scott And White Round Rock Family Medicine – – 100 100 Austin Regional Clinic – Sendero Springs – – 100 100 Austin Regional Clinic – Round Rock – – 100 100 Liberty Hill Pharmacy & Compounding Center – – 100 100 Wellmed Leander – – 100 100 Randalls Pharmacy 3145 300 – – 300 Austin Regional Clinic – Leander – – 100 100 Volente Physicians Group, PLLC 100 – – 100 Austin Regional Clinic – Hutto – – 100 100 Scott And White Georgetown Clinic – – 100 100 Austin Regional Clinic – Georgetown – – 100 100 Ascension Medical Group Seton Primary Care – – 100 100 Austin Regional Clinic – Cedar Park – – 100 100 Baylor Scott And White Health- Cedar Park Multispecialty Clinic – – 100 100 Lake Aire Med Ctr Sr Health Wellness 100 – – 100 Williamson County and Cities Health District – Cedar Park – – 100 100 Williamson County and Cities Health District – Georgetown – – 100 100 Curative Medical Associates PA – 11,700 – 11,700 Cedar Park Pediatrics – – 100 100 Williamson County and Cities Health District – Taylor – – 100 100 Lone Star Circle of Care – Tamu Health Science Center Family Health 100 – – 100 Family Medical Center – – 100 100 Lighthouse Pediatrics – – 100 100 Randalls Pharmacy 100 – – 100 Texas Oncology Cedar Park – – 100 100 Ascension Medical Group Georgetown – – 100 100

Hays County

Provider Pfizer Moderna J&J Total Local Health Department, Hays County Health Department – 4680 – 4680 Wimberley Pharmacy – – 300 300 Texas State University Student Health Services – – 300 300 San Marcos Family Medicine – – 100 100 B And J Pharmacy – Wimberley – – 100 100 Christus Santa Rosa Hospital – San Marcos – – 1,000 1,000 Ascension Medical Group Seton San Marcos – – 100 100 First Medical Response of Texas, Inc Austin – – 1,000 1,000 Ascension Seton Health Center Buda – – 100 100 Austin Regional Clinic-Buda HAYS – – 300 300 – – 300 300 BSWH Buda Medical Center – – 1,000 1,000 Austin Regional Clinic – Dripping Springs – – 100 100 Dripping Springs Pharmacy – – 300 300 Solutions Pharmacy HAYS – – 200 200 – – 200 200 Austin Regional Clinic – Center Street – – 200 200 Austin Regional Clinic Kyle – – 300 300 BioMedical Applications of Texas Inc – – 100 100 Satellite Healthcare Kyle – – 100 100 Seton Family Of Doctors At Hays – – 200 200

Bastrop County

Provider Pfizer Moderna J&J Total A+ Life Style Medical Group 2,000 – – 2,000 Communitycare- Ob/Gyn Bastrop 200 – – 200 Family Health Center Of Bastrop – – 200 200

Blanco County

Provider Pfizer Moderna J&J Total North Blanco County EMS 300 – – 300 Blanco Pharmacy & Wellness – – 100 100

Burnet County

Provider Pfizer Moderna J&J Total Seton Highland Lakes Burnet Clinic – – 500 500 National Nephrology Associates Marble Falls – – 100 100 Family Wellness Center, P.A – – 100 100 Lscc Family Care Center At Marble Falls 100 – – 100

Caldwell County

Provider Pfizer Moderna J&J Total Walgreens Pharmacy 11131 – – 100 100 Seton Edgar B Davis Hospital – – 100 100 DIsmukesRx, LLC 100 – – 100 Lockhart Family – – 100 100 Heb Pharmacy 445 – – 100 100 BJP healthcare llc – – 100 100

Fayette County

Provider Pfizer Moderna J&J Total St. Marks Medical Center 400 – – 400 Flatonia Pharmacy LLC – – 100 100

Gillespie County

Provider Pfizer Moderna J&J Total Cornerstone Clinic – Fredericksburg – – 200 200

Lampasas County

Provider Pfizer Moderna J&J Total Advent Health Rollins Brook Hospital 400 – – 400

Llano County

Provider Pfizer Moderna J&J Total Corner Drug 100 – – 100 MidCoast Medical Center-Central 200 – – 200 Hill Country Direct Care – – 100 100

Mason County

Provider Pfizer Moderna J&J Total Frontera Healthcare Network Mason Clinic 200 – – 200

Lee County

Provider Pfizer Moderna J&J Total Brookshires Pharmacy 37 100 – – 100 Pieratt’s Pharmacy 100 – – 100 Laura Birnbaum, M.D., P.A 100 – – 100 Davam Urgent Care 100 – – 100

Milam County

Provider Pfizer Moderna J&J Total LHD MILAM CO HEALTH DEPT (RE) 300 – – 300

San Saba County