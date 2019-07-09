Skip to content
KXAN
Austin/Mabry
95°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Texas
Crime
National News
Entertainment
Texas Politics
Washington, D.C. Bureau
Weird & Strange
Top Stories
City of Austin composting program to expand by more than 50,000 homes
Top Stories
Saturn in opposition Tuesday night, planet and its rings visible depending on weather visibility
Woman charged with murder in connection to July 2018 death in southeast Travis County
UT draws from oil money to give free tuition for families earning up to $65K
Austin police officer’s use of deadly force in June 2018 case justified, says Travis County DA
Weather
Forecast
Alerts
Allergy
Burn Bans
Lake Levels
Radar
Tropical
Rainfall Amounts
SatRad
Weather Blog
Weather Diary
Search Weather Diary
Webcams
Traffic
Low Water Crossings
Investigations
Podcasts
Bargaining the Badge
Mayberry Texas
Oil Empire
Report It
Sports
More Than the Score
Texas Longhorns
High School Sports
Cowboys
Astros
Studio 512
Simple Health
About Us
Meet The Team
Newsletters
Contact Us
Work for us
TV Schedule
Contests
Clear the Shelters
Search
Search
Search
tuition
UT draws from oil money to give free tuition for families earning up to $65K
Trending Stories
Filmmaker sentenced again in second sexual abuse case
City of Austin composting program to expand by more than 50,000 homes
Saturn in opposition Tuesday night, planet and its rings visible depending on weather visibility
Woman charged with murder in connection to July 2018 death in southeast Travis County
Local permit denied for Woodstock 50 at upstate NY track
Don't Miss
AT&T and DirecTV not carrying KXAN, KBVO
Did Texas accidentally decriminalize small amounts of pot?
Biohazard! APD looking into better cleaning techniques for soiled police uniforms
Is Austin really the worst city when it comes to ghosting?
Flesh-eating bacteria turns family vacation into tragedy