Skip to content
KXAN
Austin/Mabry
77°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Texas
Crime
National News
Entertainment
Texas Politics
Washington, D.C. Bureau
Weird & Strange
Top Stories
Teenage girl hospitalized after someone fell on them jumping off a cliff
Top Stories
Man rushed to hospital after crash between bicycle and car in south Austin
Suspects allegedly set house on fire after stealing handguns, jewelry and over 40 rifles
Man on Boy Scouts trip in Colorado dies in rafting accident
Police search for stabbing suspect in downtown Austin Wednesday; 1 hurt
Weather
Forecast
Weather Blog
Alerts
Allergy
Burn Bans
Lake Levels
Radar
Rainfall Amounts
SatRad
Tropical
Weather Diary
Search Weather Diary
Webcams
Traffic
Low Water Crossings
Investigations
Podcasts
Bargaining the badge
Mayberry Texas
Oil Empire
Report It
Sports
More Than the Score
Texas Longhorns
High School Sports
Cowboys
Astros
Studio 512
Simple Health
About Us
Meet The Team
Newsletters
Contact Us
Work for us
TV Schedule
Clear the Shelters
Search
Search
Search
Sutherland Springs Shooting
Church gunman’s wife says he bound her to bed before deaths
Youngest Sutherland Springs shooting survivor to go home Thursday
Academy sued for selling gun to Sutherland Springs church shooter
Survivor in Sutherland Springs church shooting sues Air Force
120 churches sign up for security summit after Sutherland Springs shooting
More Sutherland Springs Shooting Headlines
PHOTOS: Pastor invites community into church memorial after mass shooting
The message during the first Sunday service held since church shooting
Gov. Abbott declares Day of Prayer for Sutherland Springs shooting victims
State of Texas: Looking beyond guns
H-E-B app provides option to donate to Sutherland Springs
Man who confronted church shooter says he’s a survivor, not a hero
Church where massacre occurred will be demolished
After its own tragedy, New Braunfels church offers support to Sutherland Springs
Vice President Mike Pence visits Sutherland Springs survivors
Domestic abuse advocates say gun surrender laws may help prevent more shootings
Don't Miss
Schlitterbahn sells New Braunfels and Galveston properties
Tobacco purchasing age will be 21 beginning in September
CLAIMED! Austin resident is winner of $5 million Mega Millions prize drawn in May
Missing Texas hiker calls rescue in Arkansas a miracle