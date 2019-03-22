Skip to content
News
The First Tee of Siouxland teaches golf skills and life lessons
Auburn tops Kentucky 77-71 in OT for first Final Four trip
Herro late 3-pointer lifts Kentucky over Houston, to Elite 8
Zion, Duke avoid upset, edge Virginia Tech 75-73 in NCAAs
Hot-shooting Auburn upsets No. 1 North Carolina 97-80
Freshmen lead Michigan State past LSU and into Elite Eight
No. 1 seed Virginia outlasts No. 12 Oregon 53-49 in NCAAs
D up: Texas Tech clamps down in 63-44 win over Michigan
Elite Eight-bound: Purdue holds off Tennessee 99-94 in OT
Hachimura leads top-seeded Gonzaga to West regional final
Oregon beats UC Irvine 73-54 to advance to Sweet 16
Virginia Tech beats Liberty to earn a 2nd trip to Sweet 16
Va Tech beats Saint Louis 66-52 for 1st tourney in 12 years
Liberty upsets Mississippi St. 80-76 for 1st tourney win
Augusta National Women’s Amateur ticket applications now open
Schlitterbahn sells New Braunfels and Galveston properties
Tobacco purchasing age will be 21 beginning in September
CLAIMED! Austin resident is winner of $5 million Mega Millions prize drawn in May
Missing Texas hiker calls rescue in Arkansas a miracle