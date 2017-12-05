Skip to content
Kenneth Copeland
Elementary student shares why fallen Officer Copeland was courageous
Motorcyclists offer comfort and aid to family of fallen officer
Chick-fil-A giving away profits to help fallen officer’s family
Benefit concert tickets for fallen San Marcos officer’s family selling quickly
PHOTOS: Remembering fallen San Marcos Officer Kenneth Copeland
Brothers in blue remember San Marcos Officer Kenneth Copeland
MAP: Route of slain San Marcos officer’s funeral procession on Wednesday
City of San Marcos remembers fallen officer in falling snow
Man accused of shooting San Marcos officer has officially been charged
Officer ‘died in my daughter’s place,’ shooting suspect’s mother-in-law says
Funeral for fallen San Marcos Officer Kenneth Copeland set
Community volunteering with San Marcos Blue Santa, honoring Officer Copeland
Neighbors recount moments surrounding deadly San Marcos officer shooting
Man accused of killing San Marcos officer faces capital murder charge
Escort transported fallen officer’s body back to San Marcos
Don't Miss
Schlitterbahn sells New Braunfels and Galveston properties
Tobacco purchasing age will be 21 beginning in September
CLAIMED! Austin resident is winner of $5 million Mega Millions prize drawn in May
Missing Texas hiker calls rescue in Arkansas a miracle