Julie Kocurek
Defense talks ahead of sentencing for man who shot Judge Kocurek
Chimene Onyeri found guilty of trying to assassinate judge
Onyeri’s attorney reads letter from ‘the future’ during closing arguments
Onyeri says judge had ‘real courage’ to testify about shooting
Onyeri accused of lying as he claims to ‘not recall’ details of ATM scheme
More Julie Kocurek Headlines
‘It was a very dark time’: Judge recounts the ordeal after her attack
Courthouse security changes in Texas
‘I feared for my life’: Onyeri’s friend on why he went ahead with attack plan
FBI: Onyeri texts ‘God is good’ after learning friend can find judge’s address
Witness says Onyeri retold shooting story multiple times
Day 9: Onyeri associate tells judge ‘sorry’ after testifying Monday morning
Day 8: Longtime Onyeri friend calls him ‘jumpy’ and ‘excited’ following shooting
Day 7: Onyeri associate recalls texts from night of Kocurek shooting
Day 4: Onyeri friend details credit card skimming scheme
Day 2: Officers explain how they tracked down suspect in judge attack
