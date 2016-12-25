Skip to content
KXAN
Austin/Mabry
90°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Texas
Crime
National News
Entertainment
Texas Politics
Gov. Abbott Town Hall
Washington, D.C. Bureau
Weird & Strange
Clear the Shelters
Top Stories
Downtown business owners meet with Austin leaders after 7th street shooting
Top Stories
Trump’s intelligence director pick not popular with Democrats or GOP
Lockhart ISD bans student phones completely, will cost $15 to get them back
Lawsuit says TXDOT should rethink its expansion plan for Oak Hill “Y” intersection
Debate puts Biden’s long legislative record in the hot seat
Weather
Forecast
Alerts
Allergy
Burn Bans
Lake Levels
Radar
Tropical
Rainfall Amounts
SatRad
Weather Blog
Weather Diary
Search Weather Diary
Sponsored WebCams
Traffic
Low Water Crossings
Investigations
Podcasts
Bargaining the Badge
Mayberry Texas
Oil Empire
Report It
Sports
More Than the Score
Texas Longhorns
High School Sports
Cowboys
Astros
Studio 512
Simple Health
About Us
Meet The Team
Newsletters
Contact Us
Work for us
TV Schedule
KBVO
The CW Austin
Contests
Search
Search
Search
Jeffrey Jarvis
Baylor Scott & White Medical Center discusses holiday ER visits
Trending Stories
Trump’s intelligence director pick not popular with Democrats or GOP
Lockhart ISD bans student phones completely, will cost $15 to get them back
Lawsuit says TXDOT should rethink its expansion plan for Oak Hill “Y” intersection
Man killed in officer-involved shooting had ‘mental crisis’, walked at officers with knife
Police identify man killed in northwest Austin motorcycle crash
Don't Miss
The latest on KXAN/KBVO no longer being on AT&T and DirecTV
Undies for Everyone: AISD giveaway bash for students will include more than just supplies
Del Valle ISD testing program to combine Spanish and English learners in pre-K classes
BBQ lovers: Here are some reasons why brisket is starting to cost more
Over 40 road rage calls linked to man accused of hitting and killing Austin man in May