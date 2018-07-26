Skip to content
KXAN
Austin/Mabry
80°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Texas
Crime
National News
Entertainment
Texas Politics
Washington, D.C. Bureau
Weird & Strange
Top Stories
Suspects allegedly set house on fire after stealing handguns, jewelry and over 40 rifles
Top Stories
Man on Boy Scouts trip in Colorado dies in rafting accident
Police search for stabbing suspect in downtown Austin Wednesday; 1 hurt
Alleged stalker arrested, accused of trying to break into apartment complex
Governor Abbott signs ‘Beer-to-Go’ bill into law
Weather
Forecast
Weather Blog
Alerts
Allergy
Burn Bans
Lake Levels
Radar
Rainfall Amounts
SatRad
Tropical
Weather Diary
Search Weather Diary
Webcams
Traffic
Low Water Crossings
Investigations
Podcasts
Bargaining the badge
Mayberry Texas
Oil Empire
Report It
Sports
More Than the Score
Texas Longhorns
High School Sports
Cowboys
Astros
Studio 512
Simple Health
About Us
Meet The Team
Newsletters
Contact Us
Work for us
TV Schedule
Clear the Shelters
Search
Search
Search
Iconicvillagefire
21-year-old Texas State student last to be identified after San Marcos fire
San Marcos burn victim in ‘fight of his life’ faces 210-day hospital stay
Apartment claims smoke detectors were checked regularly before deadly fire
San Marcos apartment fire victims identified
Woman who leapt from burning apartment recalls terrifying moments
More Iconicvillagefire Headlines
San Marcos fire victim continues fighting in San Antonio hospital
Benefit planned for San Marcos apartment fire victims
No additional victims found in completed search of San Marcos apartments
What investigators are looking for in the San Marcos apartment fire
Fifth body found after San Marcos apartment fire
3 bodies recovered from San Marcos apartment fire
San Marcos fire victims bolt out of bed as flames rip through apartment
Don't Miss
Schlitterbahn sells New Braunfels and Galveston properties
Tobacco purchasing age will be 21 beginning in September
CLAIMED! Austin resident is winner of $5 million Mega Millions prize drawn in May
Missing Texas hiker calls rescue in Arkansas a miracle