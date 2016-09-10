Skip to content
KXAN
Austin/Mabry
101°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Texas
Crime
National News
Entertainment
Texas Politics
Gov. Abbott Town Hall
Washington, D.C. Bureau
Weird & Strange
Clear the Shelters
Top Stories
Man arrested, accused of leading police on a 65-mile chase
Top Stories
March honors Walmart shooting victims
Lady Gaga to fund 125 classrooms in El Paso
Driver rescued after falling down ravine while fleeing crash
‘Unity’ march set for El Paso week after mass shooting
Weather
Forecast
Alerts
Allergy
Burn Bans
Lake Levels
Radar
Tropical
Rainfall Amounts
SatRad
Weather Blog
Weather Diary
Search Weather Diary
Sponsored WebCams
Traffic
Low Water Crossings
Investigations
Podcasts
Bargaining the Badge
Mayberry Texas
Oil Empire
Report It
Sports
More Than the Score
Texas Longhorns
High School Sports
Cowboys
Astros
Studio 512
Simple Health
About Us
Meet The Team
Newsletters
Contact Us
Work for us
TV Schedule
KBVO
The CW Austin
Contests
Search
Search
Search
Home Fire
Fire destroys Southeast Austin mobile home
Clear the Shelters
Why the Fourth of July surge leaves animal shelters strapped for weeks to follow
Service Dogs Provide Comfort to First Responders in El Paso
Austin Humane Society working to keep animals cool with triple-digit temperatures
6 Ways Cats Show Affection
9 Tiny Cat Breeds That Are Hard to Resist
More Clear the Shelters
Trending Stories
Man arrested, accused of leading police on a 65-mile chase
Lady Gaga to fund 125 classrooms in El Paso
Epstein: How he died and what it means for his accusers
Driver rescued after falling down ravine while fleeing crash
Second fox tests positive for rabies in Travis County
Don't Miss
The latest on KXAN/KBVO no longer being on AT&T and DirecTV
Nexstar Media Group to host Texas Gov. Greg Abbott town hall, televised statewide Aug. 15
Williamson Co. residents call for deputy’s firing over violent social media posts
Texas DPS officers told not to arrest in low-level marijuana cases after new hemp law
Undies for Everyone: AISD giveaway bash for students will include more than just supplies