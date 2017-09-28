Skip to content
KXAN
Austin/Mabry
83°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Texas
Crime
National News
Entertainment
Texas Politics
Washington, D.C. Bureau
Weird & Strange
Clear the Shelters
Top Stories
Teen activists score mental health days for Oregon students
Top Stories
Olympic robots offer ‘virtual’ attendance, help out on field
Door-to-door training helps families respond to overdoses in Central Texas
After a new motion to set Rodney Reed’s execution date, his family pushes back with protests
Man trying to light truck door handle on fire in downtown Austin arrested, affidavit says
Weather
Forecast
Alerts
Allergy
Burn Bans
Lake Levels
Radar
Tropical
Rainfall Amounts
SatRad
Weather Blog
Weather Diary
Search Weather Diary
Webcams
Traffic
Low Water Crossings
Investigations
Podcasts
Bargaining the Badge
Mayberry Texas
Oil Empire
Report It
Sports
More Than the Score
Texas Longhorns
High School Sports
Cowboys
Astros
Studio 512
Simple Health
About Us
Meet The Team
Newsletters
Contact Us
Work for us
TV Schedule
Contests
Search
Search
Search
First United Methodist Church Of Austin
Trips down the aisle halted at Austin church until ‘inclusion of all people’
Trending Stories
The Latest: Power restored to nearly all utility customers
Robert Morgenthau, longest-serving Manhattan DA, dies at 99
Door-to-door training helps families respond to overdoses in Central Texas
After a new motion to set Rodney Reed’s execution date, his family pushes back with protests
Man trying to light truck door handle on fire in downtown Austin arrested, affidavit says
Don't Miss
The latest on KXAN/KBVO no longer being on AT&T and DirecTV
Over 40 road rage calls linked to man accused of hitting and killing Austin man in May
Businesses hurting from Austin’s growing homeless population
Son auctioning off dad’s signed baseball collection to help his old Pony league
A different kind of photoshoot: Llano woman turns the page with divorce photos