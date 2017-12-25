Skip to content
KXAN
Austin/Mabry
84°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Texas
Crime
National News
Entertainment
Texas Politics
Washington, D.C. Bureau
Weird & Strange
Top Stories
Suspects allegedly set house on fire after stealing handguns, jewelry and over 40 rifles
Top Stories
Man on Boy Scouts trip in Colorado dies in rafting accident
Police search for stabbing suspect in downtown Austin Wednesday; 1 hurt
Alleged stalker arrested, accused of trying to break into apartment complex
Governor Abbott signs ‘Beer-to-Go’ bill into law
Weather
Forecast
Weather Blog
Alerts
Allergy
Burn Bans
Lake Levels
Radar
Rainfall Amounts
SatRad
Tropical
Weather Diary
Search Weather Diary
Webcams
Traffic
Low Water Crossings
Investigations
Podcasts
Bargaining the badge
Mayberry Texas
Oil Empire
Report It
Sports
More Than the Score
Texas Longhorns
High School Sports
Cowboys
Astros
Studio 512
Simple Health
About Us
Meet The Team
Newsletters
Contact Us
Work for us
TV Schedule
Clear the Shelters
Search
Search
Search
Fire
2 hailed heroes for saving teen from car fire on Hamilton Pool Rd.
Fire at El Paso iFly construction site
Driver crashes into Abilene woman’s home, steals cellphone so she can’t call police
Residents evacuated after fire at east Austin apartment complex
At least 17 injured in chemical plant fire near Houston
More Fire Headlines
Downtown home studio destroyed in early morning fire
3 cats, 1 dog die in south Austin house fire Sunday
Kitchen fire damages well-known 6th Street bar & grill
Pflugerville home catches fire amidst high winds, ‘downed power lines’
Children jump to escape flames at New Jersey dance studio
What We Can Learn From Playing With Fire
50-feet-high mulch pile catches fire near Lake Travis
Firefighter injured in northwest Austin attic fire
12 displaced in New Year’s Day fire
Christmas Day fire displaces dozens at northwest Austin apartment complex
Don't Miss
Schlitterbahn sells New Braunfels and Galveston properties
Tobacco purchasing age will be 21 beginning in September
CLAIMED! Austin resident is winner of $5 million Mega Millions prize drawn in May
Missing Texas hiker calls rescue in Arkansas a miracle