Skip to content
KXAN.com
Austin
63°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Crime
Texas
Border Report
Rodney Reed
National News
Texas Politics
State of Texas
Washington, D.C. Bureau
Entertainment
Weird & Strange
Veterans Voices
CMA Awards
Report It
Top Stories
APD offering up to $1K for information on fugitive with warrant for indecency with a child
Top Stories
Central Texas’ cedar pollen explosion explained
City of Austin claims former employee used city resources for his second job
Flu season surpasses last year, still time to get vaccinated
3 other teens arrested in connection to New Year’s Eve homicide
Weather
Forecast
Alerts
Allergy
Burn Bans
Lake Levels
Radar
Tropical
Rainfall Amounts
SatRad
Weather Blog
Weather Diary
Search Weather Diary
Sponsored WebCams
First Warning Weather University
Traffic
Low Water Crossings
Investigations
Podcasts
A History of Mass Violence
Bargaining the Badge
Mayberry Texas
Oil Empire
Sports
More Than the Score
High School Sports
Texas Longhorns
Cowboys
The Big Game
Japan 2020
Astros
Studio 512
Simple Health
About KXAN Simple Health
About Us
Meet The Team
Newsletters
Contact Us
Work for Us
KXAN Internships
TV Schedule
KBVO
The CW Austin
Contests
Spirit of Caring
Home for the Holidays
Lone Star NYE 2020
Search
Search
Search
ehlinger
Sam Ehlinger says he’s returning for 2020 season
Trending Stories
Suspect in deadly Congress Avenue stabbing died, internal investigation into APD response underway
Cedar pollen explosion; Monday’s count near historic level
Woman charged with kidnapping Austin mom and baby pretended child was her own
Central Texas’ cedar pollen explosion explained
City of Austin claims former employee used city resources for his second job
Don't Miss
Baby mystery solved! Austin man finds family from 25-year-old VHS tape
Thai, How Are You? downtown Austin restaurant has closed
Rider claims his Lyft driver was driving drunk on New Year’s Day
Jan. 1, 2020: The new laws that begin statewide on Wednesday
Top 10 KXAN videos of 2019