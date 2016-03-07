Skip to content
KXAN.com
Austin/Mabry
85°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Crime
Texas
Border Report
National News
Texas Politics
State of Texas
Washington, D.C. Bureau
Entertainment
Weird & Strange
Hispanic Heritage Month
Report It
Top Stories
Two Texas lawmakers look back at where they were on 9/11
Top Stories
Police identify man who died after being shot Tuesday in north Austin, suspect arrested
Daniel Johnston, musician and artist behind ‘Hi, How Are You’ mural, has died
Marfa border agents find Chinese migrants hiding in abandoned cemetery shack
City of Austin employees’ personal information may have been hacked
Weather
Forecast
Alerts
Allergy
Burn Bans
Lake Levels
Radar
Tropical
Rainfall Amounts
SatRad
Weather Blog
Weather Diary
Search Weather Diary
Sponsored WebCams
First Warning Weather University
Traffic
Low Water Crossings
Investigations
Podcasts
Bargaining the Badge
Mayberry Texas
Oil Empire
Save Our Students
Sports
The Big Game
More Than the Score
Texas Longhorns
High School Sports
Cowboys
Astros
Studio 512
Simple Health
About Us
Meet The Team
Newsletters
Contact Us
Work for us
TV Schedule
KBVO
The CW Austin
Contests
Search
Search
Search
Eastside Memorial
Eastside Memorial High School the first winner of The Rather Prize
Trending Stories
Rain and storms continue today
Daniel Johnston, musician and artist behind ‘Hi, How Are You’ mural, has died
Lockhart teacher/coach arrested after admitting to relationship with a student
Police identify man who died after being shot Tuesday in north Austin, suspect arrested
City of Austin employees’ personal information may have been hacked
Don't Miss
Lockhart teacher/coach arrested after admitting to relationship with a student
APD lieutenant in Williamson County jail, accused of sexual assault of a child
Use of force justified after man broke into Austin YouTube stars’ home
University of Texas debuts new supercomputer, 5th most-powerful worldwide