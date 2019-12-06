Skip to content
KXAN.com
Austin
61°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Crime
Texas
Border Report
Rodney Reed
National News
Texas Politics
State of Texas
Washington, D.C. Bureau
Entertainment
Weird & Strange
Veterans Voices
CMA Awards
Report It
Top Stories
Republicans, some advocates push for LGBTQ rights bill
Top Stories
Austin man accused of credit card fraud at local Walmart
Neighbors say homeless camps growing on Riverside Drive medians
UT will release names of employees who violated sexual misconduct policies — if you request
Here’s how political campaigns target messages on Facebook
Weather
Forecast
Alerts
Allergy
Burn Bans
Lake Levels
Radar
Tropical
Rainfall Amounts
SatRad
Weather Blog
Weather Diary
Search Weather Diary
Sponsored WebCams
First Warning Weather University
Traffic
Low Water Crossings
Investigations
Podcasts
A History of Mass Violence
Bargaining the Badge
Mayberry Texas
Oil Empire
Sports
The Big Game
More Than the Score
Texas Longhorns
High School Sports
Cowboys
Astros
Studio 512
Simple Health
About KXAN Simple Health
About Us
Meet The Team
Newsletters
Contact Us
Work for Us
KXAN Internships
TV Schedule
KBVO
The CW Austin
Contests
Home for the Holidays
Lone Star NYE 2020
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
Westlake takes on Brandeis for spot in 6A state semifinals
eastaustincoffee
Food Truck Friday: East Austin Coffee
Trending Stories
WATCH: Westlake faces playoff rematch with Brandeis in region championship
Suspect in Southeast Austin murder-suicide had already been deported
Neighbors say homeless camps growing on Riverside Drive medians
Round Rock police reopen East Main Street after ‘situation’ near city’s Christmas Family Night event
Round Rock man arrested for racking up nearly $100K in stolen car wheels
Don't Miss
GREAT VIDEO: Meteor hurtles across Central Texas
Austin-based tech company National Instruments announces layoffs
Round Rock teacher accused of relationship with student resigned for ‘personal reasons’
WATCH: Family says their brand new TV was damaged by careless FedEx delivery driver
The battle for the Loop 360 Christmas trees