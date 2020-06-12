Skip to content
COVID-19 Information:
Central Texas Cases
|
Texas Cases
|
U.S., World Cases
|
Latest News
|
Workforce Complaints
|
Nursing Homes
|
Feed Central Texas
|
Report a Tip
dj cassie
DJ CASS&RA x Studio 512: The Ultimate Summer Playlist
Video
Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases
Milam County has 57 COVID-19 cases, 1 death
Lampasas County has 17 cases of COVID-19
Video
Comal County has 45 COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths
Blanco County has 24 COVID-19 cases and 1 death
Video
Caldwell County has 204 cases of COVID-19 in area
Video
Lee County confirms 48 cases of COVID-19 in area and 3 deaths
Video
Gillespie County reporting 15 cases of coronavirus
Video
Llano County has 10 COVID-19 cases
Video
Fayette County has second COVID-19 death; 67 total cases
Video
Burnet County has 3 COVID-19-related deaths, 101 COVID-19 cases
Video
Bastrop County has 356 total cases of coronavirus; 4 deaths
Video
Travis County reports 129 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday
Video
Williamson County has 32 deaths, 1,411 total COVID-19 cases
Video
Hays County has 1,871 total coronavirus cases, 5 COVID-19-related deaths
Video
More Coronavirus Cases in Central Texas
Trending Stories
Gov. Abbott warns COVID-19 is ‘spreading at an unacceptable rate’ in Texas
Video
LIST: Texas counties that have mandatory face mask orders
Austin ISD superintendent says families may go 100% online under certain conditions
Video
Saharan dust plume to travel 5000+ miles over Atlantic, expected to reach Texas this week
TX Rangers investigating officer-involved shooting in Giddings after 4 people stabbed, suspect shot dead by officer
Video
Don't Miss
LIST: Texas counties that have mandatory face mask orders
Saharan dust plume to travel 5000+ miles over Atlantic, expected to reach Texas this week
Visit Austin: Impact of COVID-19 on tourism ‘nine times worse than 9/11’
Video
Busting mask myths: 3 false rumors debunked
Video
Calls to end ‘Eyes of Texas’ draw focus to professor’s lessons on UT’s racial history
Video