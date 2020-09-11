DIY At Home Kits

Skip to content
KXAN Austin
Austin
84°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Report It
KXAN Live
Texas Senate Debate: John Cornyn and MJ Hegar
Texas Politics
State of Texas
Set for School
Coronavirus
Racial Justice & Equality Movement
Hispanic Heritage Month
Local
Crime
Texas
Border Report
National News
Washington, D.C. Bureau
Entertainment
Weird & Strange
Top Stories
Half of Texas restaurants could close within the next six months if government help doesn’t come
Affidavit: Man arrested in alleged southeast Austin stabbing had ongoing disputes with victim
Video
PepsiCo launches beverage to help you relax, sleep better
Patagonia prints ‘vote the a**holes out’ on clothing tags
COVID-19
Donate to Help Feed Central Texas
Report a coronavirus-related news tip
Coronavirus Resources
Coronavirus Cases Tracker
Coronavirus Hospitalizations
Workforce Complaint Investigations
Nursing Home Investigations
Texas Universities and Schools Response to Coronavirus
Weather & Traffic
Forecast
Traffic
Low Water Crossings
Alerts
Allergy
Burn Bans
Lake Levels
Radar
Tropical
Rainfall Amounts
SatRad
Weather Blog
Weather Diary
Search Weather Diary
Sponsored WebCams
First Warning Weather University
Investigations
Meet the Investigates Team
Podcasts
Locked in Limbo
Workforce Complaint Investigations
Nursing Home Investigations
Coronavirus Hospitalizations
Pipeline Exposure
Accused Priests
A History of Mass Violence
Bargaining the Badge
Mayberry Texas
Oil Empire
Fallen
Sports
Texas Longhorns
High School Football
More Than the Score
Silver Star Nation
Astros
Cowboys
The Big Game
2021 Olympics
Studio 512
Studio 512 Homepage
Kids & Pets
512 Experts
Food & Drink
Fashion & Beauty
Home & Garden
Arts & Entertainment
Simple Health
About KXAN Simple Health
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work for us
About Us
Meet The Team
Newsletters
Contact Us
Work for Us
KXAN Internships
KXAN Connects: Marketing Agency
TV Schedule
KBVO
The CW Austin
Contests
Spirit of Caring
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
DIY At Home Kits
Hi-Fi Mycology: At-Home Mushroom Growing Kits
Video
Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases
Travis County reports 720 active COVID-19 cases, 412 deaths
Video
Hays County has 1,845 active coronavirus cases, 52 COVID-19-related deaths
Video
Williamson County reports 112 active coronavirus cases, 134 deaths
Video
Bastrop County has 147 active cases of coronavirus, 28 deaths
Video
Blanco County has 12 active COVID-19 cases and 5 deaths
Video
Caldwell County has 208 active cases of COVID-19, 35 deaths
Video
Fayette County has 18 COVID-19 deaths; 65 active cases
Video
Gillespie County reporting 13 active cases of coronavirus, 9 deaths
Video
Lampasas County has 64 active cases of COVID-19; 8 deaths
Video
Lee County confirms 18 active cases of COVID-19 in area and 14 deaths
Video
Llano County has 14 active COVID-19 cases; 1 death
Video
Mason County reports four active cases of COVID-19 and two deaths
Video
Milam County has 23 active COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths
More Coronavirus Live Blogs
Trending Stories
16 people hospitalized after 2 cranes collide at east Austin construction site
Video
TWC looking for $203M in unemployment it should have never paid out
Video
Woman’s effort to uncover her family tree led to discovery of part of Hays County history
Video
Hurricane Laura evacuees in Texas told to re-register for hotel rooms — now some have nowhere to go
Video
Scattered showers, storms develop Wednesday, more widespread rain expected Thursday
Video
Don't Miss
Dog goes on ‘Homeward Bound’ style journey, swims across Lake Travis on way back home
Video
Former Austin police cadet sues department after being hospitalized during training
Video
Planning to appeal a TWC decision, prepare for 18-week wait
Video
These are the Central Texas schools reporting coronavirus cases
When in-person school will start for each district in the 2020-21 school year
Video