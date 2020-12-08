Skip to content
desmar walkes
Bastrop County sees 379% increase in COVID-19 cases over one week
Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases
Travis County reports 2,789 active COVID-19 cases, 496 deaths
Hays County has 843 active coronavirus cases, 106 COVID-19-related deaths
Williamson County reports 1,152 active coronavirus cases, 175 deaths
Bastrop County has 345 active cases of coronavirus, 39 deaths
Blanco County has 15 active COVID-19 cases and 6 deaths
Caldwell County has 137 active cases of COVID-19, 39 deaths
Fayette County has 29 COVID-19 deaths; 62 active cases
Gillespie County reporting 49 active cases of coronavirus, 11 deaths
Lampasas County has 77 active cases of COVID-19; 11 deaths
Lee County confirms 42 active cases of COVID-19 in area and 19 deaths
Llano County has 99 active COVID-19 cases; 5 deaths
Mason County reports 14 active cases of COVID-19 and 2 deaths
Milam County has 46 active COVID-19 cases, 9 deaths
More Coronavirus Live Blogs
Trending Stories
Cedar Park police investigate after officer was hit by vehicle during chase, shots fired
Impact of Thanksgiving gatherings already seen in Austin-Travis County — officials deliver Christmas warning
Texas AG Ken Paxton: ‘No discussions’ of pardon with the White House
Two 18-wheelers, 1 car involved in crash on I-35 in south Austin
Hawaiian Airlines’ new nonstop service from Austin to Honolulu starts in April
Don't Miss
KXAN wins 4 Lone Star Emmy Awards for investigations, weather series
Nominate a Remarkable Woman for 2020
Burnet Middle School principal dies from health complications after COVID-19 positive diagnosis
Enter KXAN’s Home for the Holidays Contest!
Down to 8: Help us pick the best Christmas movie ever made