Democratic Senate Candidates 2020
INTERVIEW: Annie Garcia plans walk across Texas in U.S. Senate bid
Video
Senate candidate Sema Hernandez campaigns on issues ‘other candidates will not touch’
Video
Dad’s cancer battle shapes health care policy for Texas candidate for Senate
Video
Former Congressman Chris Bell says experience gives him an edge to beat John Cornyn
Video
Here’s a closer look at Royce West’s U.S. Senate campaign
Video
MJ Hegar leads the Democratic candidates for U.S. Senate
Video
Meet Cristina Tzintzún Ramirez, a Texas candidate for U.S. Senate
Video
Austin Marathon Latest
2020 Austin Marathon was delayed due to ‘traffic safety concerns’
How a Leander dad raising money for a deadly disease, a priest and a stylist did at the Austin Marathon
Local eyes Olympic Trials following Austin Half Marathon victory
Video
Get to know the winners of the 2020 Austin Marathon
Video
Runner proposes to his girlfriend at the Austin Marathon finish line
Video
Remarkable Women Spotlight: Micki Eubanks
Remarkable Women: Stony Point High teacher’s legacy of military service, hard work and family
Video
Trending Stories
Rare pink grasshopper found in southwest Austin garden
Tracking the return of cold, rainy weather
Video
Military evacuates 14 Americans infected with coronavirus back to U.S., San Antonio
Video
Win tickets to see the Rolling Stones!
Your next property tax appraisal may surprise you
Get to know the winners of the 2020 Austin Marathon
Video
Software firm to lease big office in East Austin, sources say
Suspects arrested, accused of shooting at Hays County Sheriff’s deputy during chase
How to save money on your property taxes
Video
Ironman triathlete, now paralyzed, takes on racing again with the Austin Marathon
Video