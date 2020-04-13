Skip to content
david wells
A Pop Up Pandemic Wedding At Doc’s Drive-In Theatre
Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases
Flattening the Curve: What does the coronavirus curve look like in your Central Texas county?
Milam County has 16 COVID-19 cases, nine considered recovered
Lampasas County adds third case of COVID-19
Comal County has 45 COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths
Blanco County has 6 COVID-19 cases, 2 recovered
Caldwell County confirms 14 cases of COVID-19 in area, 5 recovered
Lee County confirms second case of COVID-19 in area
Gillespie County reporting two cases of coronavirus
Llano County has 3 COVID-19 cases; all considered recovered
Fayette County has 16 total cases of COVID-19; first death
Burnet County has 19 COVID-19 cases
Bastrop County has 84 total cases of coronavirus; 2 deaths
Travis County has 52 deaths, 1,756 total COVID-19 cases
Williamson County has 10 deaths, 323 total COVID-19 cases; 186 patients have recovered
Hays County has 168 total coronavirus cases; one COVID-19-related death
More Coronavirus Cases in Central Texas
Trending Stories
Meteor shower peaks Tuesday as Earth passes through orbit of Halley’s Comet
Video surfaces of park ranger pushed into Lake Austin, suspect arrested
Texas Medical Association president expects COVID-19 cases to increase in coming days
Temperatures approach 100° today ahead of cold front
Blue Angels to fly over Austin for ‘Operation America Strong,’ exact date still to be determined
Don't Miss
Video surfaces of park ranger pushed into Lake Austin, suspect arrested
‘Live PD’ appears in Williamson County after cease-and-desist sent to Sheriff Chody and show producers
Second-earliest 100º day on record possible next week
Texas Transportation Commission approves $3.4B for I-35 reconstruction
After Round Rock nursing home resident’s death, family calls for more COVID-19 precautions
LIST: Austin-area restaurants opening dining rooms on Friday
