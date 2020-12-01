Skip to content
KXAN Austin
Austin
55°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Report It
KXAN Live
Pandemic PASS or FAIL
Texas Politics
State of Texas
Coronavirus
Racial Justice & Equality Movement
Local
Crime
Texas
Border Report
National News
Washington, D.C. Bureau
Entertainment
Weird & Strange
Top Stories
Mystery monolith vanishes in Romania: alien action or local prank?
Video
First responders reunite 12-year-old dog with family after pooch goes missing overnight
Video
Justin Timberlake gives wheelchair accessible van to family of teen with cerebral palsy
Video
Deadline extended for expired vehicle registrations in Texas
Video
COVID-19
Report a coronavirus-related news tip
Pandemic PASS or FAIL
Blog: College During COVID-19
Coronavirus Resources
Coronavirus Cases Tracker
Coronavirus Hospitalizations
Workforce Complaint Investigations
Nursing Home Investigations
Texas Universities and Schools Response to Coronavirus
Donate to Help Feed Central Texas
Weather & Traffic
Forecast
Traffic
Watch KXAN Weather & Traffic
Weather & Traffic Q&As
Low Water Crossings
Alerts
Allergy
Burn Bans
Lake Levels
Radar
Tropical
Rainfall Amounts
SatRad
Weather Blog
Weather Diary
Search Weather Diary
Sponsored WebCams
First Warning Weather University
Investigations
Meet the Investigates Team
Podcasts
Dead & Undone | A Catalyst Project
Locked in Limbo
Workforce Complaint Investigations
Nursing Home Investigations
Coronavirus Hospitalizations
Pipeline Exposure
Accused Priests
A History of Mass Violence
Bargaining the Badge
Mayberry Texas
Oil Empire
Fallen
Sports
Texas Longhorns
High School Football
Westlake High School Football Stream
More Than the Score
Silver Star Nation
Astros
Cowboys
Video Game News
2021 Olympics
The Big Game
Masters Report
Studio 512
Studio 512 Homepage
Buy Local
Kids & Pets
512 Experts
Food & Drink
Fashion & Beauty
Home & Garden
Arts & Entertainment
Simple Health
About KXAN Simple Health
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work for us
About Us
Meet The Team
Newsletters
Contact Us
Work for Us
KXAN Internships
KXAN Connects: Marketing Agency
TV Schedule
KBVO
The CW Austin
Contests
Home for the Holidays
Spirit of Caring
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
curative
Curative, Inc. reports COVID-19 testing in Texas has skyrocketed—and expects another uptick this week
Video
Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases
Travis County reports 2,666 active COVID-19 cases, 484 deaths
Video
Hays County has 719 active coronavirus cases, 104 COVID-19-related deaths
Video
Williamson County reports 774 active coronavirus cases, 166 deaths
Video
Bastrop County has 265 active cases of coronavirus, 36 deaths
Video
Blanco County has 12 active COVID-19 cases and 6 deaths
Video
Caldwell County has 109 active cases of COVID-19, 39 deaths
Video
Fayette County has 27 COVID-19 deaths; 48 active cases
Video
Gillespie County reporting 13 active cases of coronavirus, 11 deaths
Video
Lampasas County has 63 active cases of COVID-19; 11 deaths
Video
Lee County confirms 41 active cases of COVID-19 in area and 17 deaths
Video
Llano County has 78 active COVID-19 cases; 4 deaths
Video
Mason County reports 39 active cases of COVID-19 and 2 deaths
Video
Milam County has 38 active COVID-19 cases, 9 deaths
More Coronavirus Live Blogs
Trending Stories
Austin ISD denies 940 work from home requests for the spring so far, approves 48
Video
Body of missing Instagram influencer Alexis Sharkey found on side of Houston road
Starbucks offering free coffee to frontline workers through December
Fire damages legendary Austin BBQ restaurant Tuesday morning
Video
2 dead after crash on FM 1826 near Hays County line
Video
Don't Miss
Cedar season officially begins in Austin
Video
Austin community vows to support two boys who lost parents in tragic car crash
Video
Enter KXAN’s Home for the Holidays Contest!
15 members of north Texas family get COVID-19 after small birthday party
Video
Not all COVID-19 tests are the same. What type should you get?
Video