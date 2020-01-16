Skip to content
KXAN.com
Austin
57°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Report It
Local
Crime
Texas
Border Report
Rodney Reed
National News
Texas Politics
State of Texas
Washington, D.C. Bureau
Entertainment
Weird & Strange
Top Stories
Why are there hundreds of law enforcement officers at Texas State University right now?
Top Stories
‘Victim navigator’ will help Travis Co. sexual assault victims beyond legal needs
Police probe possible link between attempted kidnapping in Austin and San Antonio incident
FBI arrests 3 white supremacists ahead of pro-gun rally
Police: Two students stabbed during targeted attack at Abilene High School
Weather
Forecast
Alerts
Allergy
Burn Bans
Lake Levels
Radar
Tropical
Rainfall Amounts
SatRad
Weather Blog
Weather Diary
Search Weather Diary
Sponsored WebCams
First Warning Weather University
Traffic
Low Water Crossings
Investigations
Podcasts
A History of Mass Violence
Bargaining the Badge
Mayberry Texas
Oil Empire
Sports
Texas Longhorns
More Than the Score
High School Sports
2020 Olympics
Cowboys
The Big Game
Studio 512
Simple Health
About KXAN Simple Health
About Us
Meet The Team
Newsletters
Contact Us
Work for Us
KXAN Internships
KXAN Connects: Marketing Agency
TV Schedule
KBVO
The CW Austin
Contests
Spirit of Caring
Search
Search
Search
crisis
Why are there hundreds of law enforcement officers at Texas State University right now?
Trending Stories
Power restored for all but 1 customer downtown Austin after Thursday afternoon outage
APD officer poisoned by carbon monoxide on the job may have to medically retire
Street racing in Austin? 1 driver killed as 2nd driver runs away
Rainy weather to finish the work week
Austin ranks among cities with highest STD rates in U.S., statistics show
Don't Miss
Austin ranks among cities with highest STD rates in U.S., statistics show
New airport lounge coming to ABIA
66,000 missing boxes of cookies leave central Texas Girl Scouts scrambling to fill orders
Coyote bites man in Teravista neighborhood
A subway in Austin? City leaders explore massive transit expansion