Who is making sure businesses are only at 25% capacity?
Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases
Flattening the Curve: What does the coronavirus curve look like in your Central Texas county?
Milam County has 18 COVID-19 cases, 10 considered recovered
Lampasas County has 4 cases of COVID-19
Comal County has 45 COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths
Blanco County has 6 COVID-19 cases, 2 recovered
Caldwell County confirms 22 cases of COVID-19 in area, 8 recovered
Lee County confirms second case of COVID-19 in area
Gillespie County reporting 4 cases of coronavirus, 1 recovery
Llano County has 3 COVID-19 cases; all considered recovered
Fayette County has 16 total cases of COVID-19; first death
Burnet County has 24 COVID-19 cases
Bastrop County has 89 total cases of coronavirus; 2 deaths
Travis County has 58 deaths, 1,876 total COVID-19 cases
Williamson County has 11 deaths, 333 total COVID-19 cases; 196 patients have recovered
Hays County has 183 total coronavirus cases, 100 recoveries, 1 COVID-19-related death
More Coronavirus Cases in Central Texas
Trending Stories
Gov. Abbott: Salons can reopen May 8, manufacturers and gyms can reopen May 18
Greg Kelley sues City of Cedar Park, former police officials for wrongful sexual assault conviction
Clusters of COVID-19 cases appearing around people still going into work, Austin Health Authority says
Most Austinites can drink in public — Why are these historically minority neighborhoods excluded?
Video surfaces of park ranger pushed into Lake Austin, suspect arrested
Don't Miss
City of Austin may start making you pay to park on South Congress
Video surfaces of park ranger pushed into Lake Austin, suspect arrested
‘Live PD’ appears in Williamson County after cease-and-desist sent to Sheriff Chody and show producers
LIST: Austin-area restaurants opening dining rooms on Friday
Texas Transportation Commission approves $3.4B for I-35 reconstruction