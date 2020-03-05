Skip to content
coronavirus
CDC’s latest guidance could mean no sports for much longer
Primary Election Latest
NBC4/Emerson College poll shows Joe Biden is front-runner ahead of Ohio primary
Texas Medical Association forms COVID-19 task force to help inform and prepare physicians
Sexual assault survivors, advocates support José Garza in runoff race for Travis County D.A.
More Your Local Election HQ
Coronavirus Resources
How to avoid touching your face during an outbreak
Don’t use Tito’s Vodka to protect against coronavirus, try these instead
Dogs, cats can’t pass on coronavirus, but can test positive
U.S. airlines offering cancellation and waiver fee offers amid coronavirus fears
Chances are, you probably aren’t washing your hands the right way
When could we see a coronavirus vaccine?
Scam Alert: Coronavirus ‘cure’ is a con
Do you really need to wear a surgical facemask? CDC says not likely, but Texans are buying anyway
Can Clorox Wipes protect you from the Coronavirus?
Coronavirus or common cold? How to tell the difference
More Coronavirus Resources
Trending Stories
6 coronavirus cases now in Austin area
What we know about the 67 coronavirus patients in Texas
3 coronavirus cases confirmed in Austin
FULL INTERVIEW: Mayor Adler on coronavirus in Austin and his advice to Austinites
H-E-B announces new store hours, changes to take effect immediately
Don't Miss
Georgetown student stops abduction by asking about ‘safe word’
Son accused of shoving 78-year-old father off cliff in west Austin
South Austin boy sells ‘CoroNo Gel’ sanitizer at neighborhood stand
