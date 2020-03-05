Skip to content
Coronavirus Local Resources
All the businesses, services that have closed or changed in central Texas because of coronavirus
List of resources for people, businesses affected by COVID-19 in Austin-Travis County
Several area school districts closing into April due to coronavirus
Coronavirus Resources
How to avoid touching your face during an outbreak
Don’t use Tito’s Vodka to protect against coronavirus, try these instead
Dogs, cats can’t pass on coronavirus, but can test positive
U.S. airlines offering cancellation and waiver fee offers amid coronavirus fears
Chances are, you probably aren’t washing your hands the right way
When could we see a coronavirus vaccine?
Scam Alert: Coronavirus ‘cure’ is a con
Do you really need to wear a surgical facemask? CDC says not likely, but Texans are buying anyway
Can Clorox Wipes protect you from the Coronavirus?
Coronavirus or common cold? How to tell the difference
More Coronavirus Resources
Trending Stories
4 cases of COVID-19 in Williamson County, restrictions on restaurants and gatherings
Texas restaurants, bars can now deliver alcohol along with food purchases
SBA offering COVID-19 disaster loans to small businesses, nonprofits
What we know about the 3 deaths, 195 coronavirus patients in Texas
St. David’s HealthCare doctor tests positive for COVID-19
Don't Miss
KXAN to air virtual town hall on coronavirus with Governor Abbott Thursday night
Son accused of shoving 78-year-old father off cliff in west Austin
List of resources for people, businesses affected by COVID-19 in Austin-Travis County
PHASE 5: Austin-Travis County residents should ‘act as if’ there’s person-to-person COVID-19 spread, APH says
Baylor Scott & White waives COVID-19 related e-visit fees after patient frustration
