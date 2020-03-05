Skip to content
Coronavirus: How To Help
We Are Blood donations down by 1,200; Central Texans urged to donate
Video
Sweet social distancing: Grandmother reads to grandson through window
Antoni Porowski from ‘Queer Eye’ fosters Austin Pets Alive! dog
Dell Children’s nurse uses dancing to comfort kids
Video
‘Sign of hope and happiness’: People put Christmas lights back up during outbreak
Businesses looking to hire amid COVID-19 pandemic
Food pantry drive-thru: Central Texas Food Bank distributes food to families in need
Video
Restaurants offer free meals to anyone struggling through coronavirus changes
Video
Local taxi company looking to deliver groceries during coronavirus pandemic
Tonka the Great Dane cheers up senior center residents during coronavirus safety containment
Video
Hays County businesses are taking a hit during the COVID-19 pandemic. Here’s how you can help
Video
Coronavirus Resources
How to avoid touching your face during an outbreak
Don’t use Tito’s Vodka to protect against coronavirus, try these instead
Video
Dogs, cats can’t pass on coronavirus, but can test positive
U.S. airlines offering cancellation and waiver fee offers amid coronavirus fears
Chances are, you probably aren’t washing your hands the right way
Video
When could we see a coronavirus vaccine?
Video
Scam Alert: Coronavirus ‘cure’ is a con
Do you really need to wear a surgical facemask? CDC says not likely, but Texans are buying anyway
Video
Can Clorox Wipes protect you from the Coronavirus?
Video
Coronavirus or common cold? How to tell the difference
Trending Stories
There’s now evidence of COVID-19 community spread in Austin, health officials say
Video
Texans drinking the most alcohol during COVID-19 outbreak, data suggests
Austin Public Health confirms evidence of coronavirus community spread in Travis County
Video
What we know about the 5 deaths, 315 coronavirus patients in Texas
Video
New case of COVID-19 confirmed in Williamson County
Don't Miss
KXAN to air virtual town hall on coronavirus with Governor Abbott Thursday night
Video
Son accused of shoving 78-year-old father off cliff in west Austin
Video
List of resources for people, businesses affected by COVID-19 in Austin-Travis County
Video
PHASE 5: Austin-Travis County residents should ‘act as if’ there’s person-to-person COVID-19 spread, APH says
Video
Baylor Scott & White waives COVID-19 related e-visit fees after patient frustration
Video