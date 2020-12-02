cold temp skin routine

Skip to content
Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases
Travis County reports 2,646 active COVID-19 cases, 486 deaths
Video
Hays County has 738 active coronavirus cases, 104 COVID-19-related deaths
Video
Williamson County reports 831 active coronavirus cases, 170 deaths
Video
Bastrop County has 282 active cases of coronavirus, 36 deaths
Video
Blanco County has 15 active COVID-19 cases and 6 deaths
Video
Caldwell County has 109 active cases of COVID-19, 39 deaths
Video
Fayette County has 28 COVID-19 deaths; 45 active cases
Video
Gillespie County reporting 118 active cases of coronavirus, 11 deaths
Video
Lampasas County has 65 active cases of COVID-19; 11 deaths
Video
Lee County confirms 38 active cases of COVID-19 in area and 19 deaths
Video
Llano County has 81 active COVID-19 cases; 4 deaths
Video
Mason County reports 14 active cases of COVID-19 and 2 deaths
Video
Milam County has 43 active COVID-19 cases, 9 deaths
Trending Stories
‘Christmas Star’ to light up December sky for first time in 800 years
Video
Travis County poll worker dies from COVID-19, believes she got it while working early voting
Claims of white pride and safety threats: Sifting through spin in the Austin City Council District 6 runoff
Body found on recycle center conveyor belt in south Travis County
Video
Texas DPS identifies two elderly people killed in crash with 18-wheeler on FM 1826
Cedar season officially begins in Austin
Video
Sweet 16: Vote in round two of our holiday movie bracket
Enter KXAN’s Home for the Holidays Contest!
Austin community vows to support two boys who lost parents in tragic car crash
Video
Deadline extended for expired vehicle registrations in Texas
Video