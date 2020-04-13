Skip to content
clean your closet
How & Why To Decorate Your Closet With Greer Image Consulting
Video
Locked In Limbo
GET HELP: Resources for navigating mental health and Texas’ justice system
LOCKED IN LIMBO: Texas inmates bounce between jail and mental health help
INVESTIGATION: ‘He’s got a sword.’ A ‘delusional’ Texas man’s long wait for help
LISTEN: Texas mom fights for veteran son’s access to state hospital treatment
EXPLORE SOLUTIONS: Alternatives for Texas inmates’ competency restoration
Austin woman’s murder leads to suspect’s 20-year state hospital stay
Locked in Limbo: Inside the Investigation
Video
Get Help
More Locked in Limbo
Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases
Flattening the Curve: What does the coronavirus curve look like in your Central Texas county?
Milam County has 23 COVID-19 cases
Lampasas County has 4 cases of COVID-19
Video
Comal County has 45 COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths
Blanco County has 6 COVID-19 cases, 2 recovered
Video
Caldwell County confirms 22 cases of COVID-19 in area, 8 recovered
Video
Lee County confirms 6 cases of COVID-19 in area
Video
Gillespie County reporting 5 cases of coronavirus
Video
Llano County has 3 COVID-19 cases; all considered recovered
Video
Fayette County has second COVID-19 death; 27 total cases
Video
Burnet County has 29 COVID-19 cases
Video
Bastrop County has 128 total cases of coronavirus; 2 deaths
Video
Travis County has 77 deaths, 2,459 total COVID-19 cases
Video
Williamson County has 19 deaths, 481 total COVID-19 cases
Video
Hays County has 221 total coronavirus cases, 3 COVID-19-related deaths
Video
More Coronavirus Cases in Central Texas
Trending Stories
Texas has entered Phase 2 expansion for reopening businesses, Gov. Abbott announces
Video
Record heat possible early this week
Video
‘COVID-19 fee’: Some restaurants, salons adding coronavirus surcharges to bills
Video
Head-on collision kills three on SH 71 in Bastrop County
Man arrested near Town Lake after allegedly swinging knife at child, family
Don't Miss
Austin at stage 3 of newly-released COVID-19 risk chart, Austin Public Health says
Video
FBI: 3 suspects named in jewelry store robbery, 1 wrote apology letter to injured security guard
Video
Businesses, gyms, and everything that will reopen in Texas on Monday
Video
Tesla considering building its next factory in Austin
Video
Family sues Austin nursing home in worker’s death
Video
Thunderbirds flew over Austin Wednesday
Video