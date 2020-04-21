Skip to content
clean grill
TikTok Tuesday: Kitchen Hacks
Locked In Limbo
EXTENDED INVESTIGATION: KXAN’s half-hour ‘Locked in Limbo’ special
Live
Get Help
GET HELP: Resources for navigating mental health and Texas’ justice system
Video
Texas inmates bounce between jail and mental health help
Video
INVESTIGATION: ‘He’s got a sword.’ A ‘delusional’ Texas man’s long wait for help
Video
LISTEN: Texas mom fights for veteran son’s access to state hospital treatment
Video
Solutions to restore inmates’ mental health and get them to trial
Video
Austin woman’s murder leads to suspect’s 20-year state hospital stay
Video
Inside the ‘Locked in Limbo’ investigation
Video
More Locked in Limbo
Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases
Milam County has 35 COVID-19 cases, 1 death
Lampasas County has 10 cases of COVID-19
Video
Comal County has 45 COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths
Blanco County has 10 COVID-19 cases and 1 death
Video
Caldwell County has 74 cases of COVID-19 in area
Video
Lee County confirms 25 cases of COVID-19 in area and 2 deaths
Video
Gillespie County reporting 5 cases of coronavirus
Video
Llano County has 3 COVID-19 cases; all considered recovered
Video
Fayette County has second COVID-19 death; 38 total cases
Video
Burnet County has 1st COVID-19-related death, 51 COVID-19 cases
Video
Bastrop County has 239 total cases of coronavirus; 3 deaths
Video
Travis County has 97 deaths, 3,616 total COVID-19 cases
Video
Williamson County has 28 deaths, 672 total COVID-19 cases
Video
Hays County has 398 total coronavirus cases, 5 COVID-19-related deaths
Video
More Coronavirus Cases in Central Texas
Travis County DA says WCSO, Live PD ‘stonewalled’ in-custody death investigation
Video
‘Known ANTIFA’ group member nabbed in Austin Target looting investigation
Gallery
Heat Advisory today for dangerous heat, humidity
Video
AISD institutes hiring freeze, says COVID-19 ‘rocked our financial world’
Video
Amber Alert issued for three-month-old in North Texas
Video
Texas has entered Phase 3 of reopening its economy — here’s what that means
Video
Mike Ramos’ mom calls for stricter penalties, faster response for officer-involved deaths
Video
LIST: Austin-area, black-owned businesses to support
Video
Mysterious illness linked to COVID-19 in kids reported to Texas health officials
Video
Advocates encourage Austin City Council to ‘Defund the Police’
Video