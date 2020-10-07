classic childhood

Skip to content
Video
Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases
Travis County reports 2,551 active COVID-19 cases, 483 deaths
Video
Hays County has 772 active coronavirus cases, 102 COVID-19-related deaths
Video
Williamson County reports 699 active coronavirus cases, 165 deaths
Video
Bastrop County has 170 active cases of coronavirus, 36 deaths
Video
Blanco County has 12 active COVID-19 cases and 6 deaths
Video
Caldwell County has 105 active cases of COVID-19, 39 deaths
Video
Fayette County has 27 COVID-19 deaths; 45 active cases
Video
Gillespie County reporting 110 active cases of coronavirus, 11 deaths
Video
Lampasas County has 59 active cases of COVID-19; 11 deaths
Video
Lee County confirms 39 active cases of COVID-19 in area and 17 deaths
Video
Llano County has 74 active COVID-19 cases; 4 deaths
Video
Mason County reports 39 active cases of COVID-19 and 2 deaths
Video
Milam County has 21 active COVID-19 cases, 9 deaths
More Coronavirus Live Blogs
Trending Stories
Texas has $3 billion of federal coronavirus relief funds to spend before the end of the year
Police identify couple found dead at north Austin apartment in possible domestic incident
Video
Some Austin renters claim their landlords are working around eviction protections
Video
Indicted Williamson County Sheriff Robert Chody makes first court appearance
Video
Cold night ahead, Freeze Warnings in effect
Video
Don't Miss
Austin community vows to support two boys who lost parents in tragic car crash
Video
15 members of north Texas family get COVID-19 after small birthday party
Video
Not all COVID-19 tests are the same. What type should you get?
Video
Williamson County moves to ‘Red Phase’ after ‘uncontrolled community spread’ of COVID-19
Video
Austin-Travis County now in Stage 4 of COVID-19 risk level due to lack of medical personnel
Video