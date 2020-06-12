clarins paris

Skip to content
Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases
Milam County has 44 COVID-19 cases, 1 death
Lampasas County has 10 cases of COVID-19
Comal County has 45 COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths
Blanco County has 11 COVID-19 cases and 1 death
Caldwell County has 158 cases of COVID-19 in area
Lee County confirms 32 cases of COVID-19 in area and 2 deaths
Gillespie County reporting 9 cases of coronavirus
Llano County has 4 COVID-19 cases
Fayette County has second COVID-19 death; 46 total cases
Burnet County has 1st COVID-19-related death, 68 COVID-19 cases
Bastrop County has 307 total cases of coronavirus; 4 deaths
Travis County has 106 deaths, 4,771 total COVID-19 cases
Williamson County has 30 deaths, 1,021 total COVID-19 cases
Hays County has 1,093 total coronavirus cases, 5 COVID-19-related deaths
More Coronavirus Cases in Central Texas
Trending Stories
Austin-Travis County’s Stay-at-Home Order extended as Texas continues to reopen
Calls to end ‘Eyes of Texas’ draw focus to professor’s lessons on UT’s racial history
Here’s a look inside Austin’s COVID-19 isolation facility
What we know about the 7,614 COVID-19 cases and 152 deaths in Central Texas
Williamson County Commissioner condemns ‘out-of-control’ Sheriff Robert Chody during meeting
Don't Miss
Calls to end ‘Eyes of Texas’ draw focus to professor’s lessons on UT’s racial history
AISD expects ‘blended model’ for the fall, likely students will continue to work from home
Longhorn athletes call for school to eliminate ‘Eyes of Texas’ song, rename buildings to aid racial inclusivity
227 complaints against Austin police actions during protests released to the public
Austin City Council votes to approve changes to APD use-of-force practices — in addition to racial justice reforms
