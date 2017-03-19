Skip to content
KXAN
Austin/Mabry
78°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Texas
Crime
National News
Entertainment
Texas Politics
Washington, D.C. Bureau
Weird & Strange
Clear the Shelters
Top Stories
APD responding to shooting on East Seventh Street
Top Stories
Kyle police warning residents to be aware after woman says men drove up in car, tried taking her stuff
Trump proposal seeks to crack down on food stamp ‘loophole’
Girls are bearing the brunt of a rise in US cyberbullying
Austin man arrested after allegedly threatening to stab his roommate
Weather
Forecast
Alerts
Allergy
Burn Bans
Lake Levels
Radar
Tropical
Rainfall Amounts
SatRad
Weather Blog
Weather Diary
Search Weather Diary
Webcams
Traffic
Low Water Crossings
Investigations
Podcasts
Bargaining the Badge
Mayberry Texas
Oil Empire
Report It
Sports
More Than the Score
Texas Longhorns
High School Sports
Cowboys
Astros
Studio 512
Simple Health
About Us
Meet The Team
Newsletters
Contact Us
Work for us
TV Schedule
Contests
Search
Search
Search
Chuck Todd
State of Texas: In Depth – One-on-one with Chuck Todd
Trending Stories
Texas woman accused of cooking up raw beef insurance scheme
APD responding to shooting on East Seventh Street
Kyle police warning residents to be aware after woman says men drove up in car, tried taking her stuff
Travis County District Attorney resigns from sex assault survivor’s task force
Austin police investigating East Riverside Drive apartment homicide
Don't Miss
The latest on KXAN/KBVO no longer being on AT&T and DirecTV
Massive tract of Lake Travis land is up for sale near Willie Nelson’s ranch
BBQ lovers: Here are some reasons why brisket is starting to cost more
Austin Justice Coalition kicks off ATX Black Food Week Monday
Over 40 road rage calls linked to man accused of hitting and killing Austin man in May