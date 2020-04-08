Skip to content
chief
Ambushed San Marcos officers’ former police chiefs offer support
Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases
Flattening the Curve: What does the coronavirus curve look like in your Central Texas county?
Milam County has 12 COVID-19 cases, first death
Lampasas County adds second case of COVID-19
Comal County has 45 COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths
Blanco County has 4 COVID-19 cases, 2 recovered
Caldwell County confirms 8 cases of COVID-19 in area, 4 recovered
Lee County confirms first case of COVID-19 in area
Gillespie County down to 1 case of COVID-19 after lab error
Llano County has 3 COVID-19 cases; latest believed to be community spread
Fayette County has 15 total cases of COVID-19; 2 people recovered
Burnet County has 13 COVID-19 cases
Bastrop County has 50 total cases of coronavirus; 2 deaths
Travis County has 25 deaths, 1,108 total COVID-19 cases
Williamson County has 5 deaths, 158 total COVID-19 cases; 101 patients have recovered
Hays County has 140 total coronavirus cases; one COVID-19-related death
More Coronavirus Cases in Central Texas
Trending Stories
Some popular Austin restaurants, bars now closed for good due to COVID-19
Gov. Abbott announces phased reopening of Texas businesses
H-E-B stores will extend their hours starting April 27
Gov. Abbott: Texans can begin applying for nearly 500,000 available jobs right now
Family struggling during COVID-19 paid $12K to terminate apartment lease for daughter set to start college
Don't Miss
Gov. Abbott announces phased reopening of Texas businesses
Sisters die 102 years apart, each from global pandemics
Online learning presents unique challenges for special education students and families
Face coverings now required in Travis County
Matthew McConaughey donates thousands of masks to Austin firefighters