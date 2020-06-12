Skip to content
chefs choice
Make Your Brunch Dreams Come True at Goodall’s, Inside Hotel Ella
Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases
Milam County has 21 active COVID-19 cases, 1 death
Lampasas County has 22 cases of COVID-19
Comal County has 45 COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths
Blanco County has 41 total COVID-19 cases and 1 death
Caldwell County has 278 active cases of COVID-19 in area
Lee County confirms 54 total cases of COVID-19 in area and 3 deaths
Gillespie County reporting 27 active cases of coronavirus
Llano County has 27 total COVID-19 cases
Fayette County has third COVID-19 death; 56 active cases
Burnet County has 3 COVID-19-related deaths, 81 active COVID-19 cases
Bastrop County has 439 total cases of coronavirus; 6 deaths
Travis County reports 2,899 active COVID-19 cases, 128 deaths
Williamson County has 39 deaths, 1,382 active COVID-19 cases
Hays County has 2,434 active coronavirus cases, 7 COVID-19-related deaths
More Coronavirus Cases in Central Texas
Trending Stories
‘No thank you, Dr. Fauci.’ Texas Lt. Gov. Patrick says he won’t listen to nation’s top COVID-19 expert
Video
Vanilla Ice holding Friday concert on Lake Travis despite rising coronavirus cases
Popular South Texas beaches restricted, closed for Fourth of July
4th of July in Central Texas: What’s still on and what is canceled
Austin pools, playgrounds, several greenbelts close in response to COVID-19 spike
Don't Miss
‘No thank you, Dr. Fauci.’ Texas Lt. Gov. Patrick says he won’t listen to nation’s top COVID-19 expert
Man dies after small plane crashes north of Round Rock
ACL Festival cancellation serves another major blow to local businesses
Saharan dust keeping hurricane activity at bay
4th of July in Central Texas: What’s still on and what is canceled