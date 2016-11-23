Skip to content
KXAN
Austin/Mabry
82°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Texas
Crime
National News
Entertainment
Texas Politics
Gov. Abbott Town Hall
Washington, D.C. Bureau
Weird & Strange
Clear the Shelters
Top Stories
AG Paxton’s Child Exploitation Unit arrests Tyler County man
Top Stories
Leaders of religious right balk at labeling Trump a racist
New owner promises changes for troubled Via Airlines
Del Valle ISD hosts district wide pre-K enrollment fair
Campaigns invest in Texas as Democratic primary turns to Houston debates
Weather
Forecast
Alerts
Allergy
Burn Bans
Lake Levels
Radar
Tropical
Rainfall Amounts
SatRad
Weather Blog
Weather Diary
Search Weather Diary
Sponsored WebCams
Traffic
Low Water Crossings
Investigations
Podcasts
Bargaining the Badge
Mayberry Texas
Oil Empire
Report It
Sports
More Than the Score
Texas Longhorns
High School Sports
Cowboys
Astros
Studio 512
Simple Health
About Us
Meet The Team
Newsletters
Contact Us
Work for us
TV Schedule
KBVO
The CW Austin
Contests
Search
Search
Search
Chattanooga Bus Crash
6th child dies after Chattanooga bus crash; NTSB says bus not on designated route
Trending Stories
Del Valle ISD hosts district wide pre-K enrollment fair
‘Bulletproof’ backpacks being sold in Central Texas stores
Private landowners’ concerns slow Austin’s plans for Shoal Creek landslide work
Only available mental health officer was en route during deadly shooting
Family of girl who drowned gives $15K to APD dive team
Don't Miss
The latest on KXAN/KBVO no longer being on AT&T and DirecTV
Undies for Everyone: AISD giveaway bash for students will include more than just supplies
Del Valle ISD testing program to combine Spanish and English learners in pre-K classes
BBQ lovers: Here are some reasons why brisket is starting to cost more
Over 40 road rage calls linked to man accused of hitting and killing Austin man in May