charles wright
Austin High QB Charles Wright flips commitment to Texas
Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases
Travis County reports 879 active COVID-19 cases, 357 deaths
Hays County has 2,425 active coronavirus cases, 45 COVID-19-related deaths
Williamson County reports 495 active coronavirus cases, 113 deaths
Bastrop County has 230 active cases of coronavirus, 25 deaths
Blanco County has 33 active COVID-19 cases and 5 deaths
Caldwell County has 118 active cases of COVID-19, 31 deaths
Fayette County has 7 COVID-19 deaths; 35 active cases
Gillespie County reporting 27 active cases of coronavirus, six deaths
Lampasas County has 47 active cases of COVID-19; 5 deaths
Lee County confirms 22 active cases of COVID-19 in area and 13 deaths
Llano County has 15 active COVID-19 cases; 1 death
Mason County reports 14 active cases of COVID-19
Milam County has 30 active COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths
Marco heads toward New Orleans, Laura expected to become dangerous hurricane
Austin City Council will discuss city manager’s employment in meetings this week
Man shot, killed during BBQ gathering on Manor Road identified
Bicyclist killed in southeast Austin crash identified; 1 driver left the scene
City reports parks staff are being assaulted for carrying out COVID-19 guidelines
‘It’s scary’: Neighbors shocked after body was found buried, covered in concrete in south Austin backyard
Round Rock ISD: An inside look at the first day of virtual learning
Disability advocates call for investigation after controversial educational training session
Suspect identified in Cedar Park hostage situation; police say 50 shots fired in standoff
When school will start and how for each district in the 2020-21 school year
