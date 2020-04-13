Skip to content
KXAN.com
Austin
78°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Report It
KXAN Live
Coronavirus
Primary Election
Local
Crime
Texas
Border Report
National News
Texas Politics
State of Texas
Washington, D.C. Bureau
Entertainment
Weird & Strange
Top Stories
Bill that would pay most Americans $2,000 monthly during pandemic gains traction
Video
Top Stories
‘Hank the Cowdog’ author continues to bring joy during uncertain times
Video
20 businesses qualify for Austin’s coronavirus loan program on deadline day
Multiple people injured in major crash on Metric Boulevard
AG Paxton says Texas babysitter convicted in toddler’s 2005 death should remain in jail while her appeal moves forward
Video
Coronavirus
Donate to Help Feed Central Texas
Report a coronavirus-related news tip
Coronavirus Resources
Coronavirus Cases Tracker
Open restaurants offering takeout, delivery
Workforce Complaint Investigations
Nursing Home Investigations
Texas Universities and Schools Response to Coronavirus
Submit Your Work From Home Photos
Nominate a Hometown Hero
Weather
Forecast
Alerts
Allergy
Burn Bans
Lake Levels
Radar
Tropical
Rainfall Amounts
SatRad
Weather Blog
Weather Diary
Search Weather Diary
Sponsored WebCams
First Warning Weather University
Traffic
Low Water Crossings
Investigations
Meet the Investigates Team
Podcasts
Workforce Complaint Investigations
Nursing Home Investigations
Pipeline Exposure
Accused Priests
A History of Mass Violence
Bargaining the Badge
Mayberry Texas
Oil Empire
Sports
NFL Draft
Texas Longhorns
More Than the Score
High School Sports
2020 Olympics
Masters Report
Studio 512
Studio 512 Homepage
Be Our Guest
512 Experts
Food & Drink
Fashion & Beauty
Home & Garden
Arts & Entertainment
Fashion
Beauty
Pets
Open restaurants offering takeout, delivery
Add your business to those offering takeout, delivery
Nominate a Hometown Hero
Submit Your Work From Home Photos
Springtime Pet Photos Contest
Simple Health
About KXAN Simple Health
About Us
Texas’ Remarkable Women for 2020
Meet The Team
Newsletters
Contact Us
Work for Us
KXAN Internships
KXAN Connects: Marketing Agency
TV Schedule
KBVO
The CW Austin
Contests
Spirit of Caring
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
COVID-19 Case Tracker
|
County Case Curves
|
Latest News
|
Essential Businesses
|
Stay-at-home Resources
|
Restaurants Map
|
Workforce Complaints
|
Nursing Homes
|
School Response
|
Feed Central Texas
|
Report a News Tip
Cat Photo
Send Us Your Spring Pet Picture For A Chance To Win Nulo Pet Food
Video
Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases
Flattening the Curve: What does the coronavirus curve look like in your Central Texas county?
Milam County has 18 COVID-19 cases, 11 considered recovered
Lampasas County has 4 cases of COVID-19
Video
Comal County has 45 COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths
Blanco County has 6 COVID-19 cases, 2 recovered
Video
Caldwell County confirms 22 cases of COVID-19 in area, 8 recovered
Video
Lee County confirms second case of COVID-19 in area
Video
Gillespie County reporting 4 cases of coronavirus, 1 recovery
Video
Llano County has 3 COVID-19 cases; all considered recovered
Video
Fayette County has 16 total cases of COVID-19; first death
Video
Burnet County has 24 COVID-19 cases
Video
Bastrop County has 105 total cases of coronavirus; 2 deaths
Video
Travis County has 59 deaths, 2,002 total COVID-19 cases
Video
Williamson County has 12 deaths, 352 total COVID-19 cases; 205 patients have recovered
Video
Hays County has 199 total coronavirus cases, 122 recoveries, 1 COVID-19-related death
Video
More Coronavirus Cases in Central Texas
Trending Stories
Phase 2: Salons, pools and everything else that reopens today in Texas
Video
City ‘Stay Home, Work Safe’ orders extended to May 30, county extends them to June 15
Video
Person hit and killed by airplane on ABIA runway Thursday night; audio between pilot and tower released
Video
City of Austin to extend stay-at-home orders, no plans to reopen public libraries, pools for weeks
Video
Study: Coronavirus appears to die quickly in direct sunlight
Don't Miss
City of Austin may start making you pay to park on South Congress
Video
Video surfaces of park ranger pushed into Lake Austin, suspect arrested
Video
‘Live PD’ appears in Williamson County after cease-and-desist sent to Sheriff Chody and show producers
LIST: Austin-area restaurants opening dining rooms on Friday
Video
Pflugerville company creating a low-cost ventilator to help those on the COVID-19 frontlines
Video
Texas Transportation Commission approves $3.4B for I-35 reconstruction