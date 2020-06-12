car dealer

Skip to content
Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases
Milam County has 73 total COVID-19 cases, 1 death
Lampasas County has 22 cases of COVID-19
Video
Comal County has 45 COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths
Blanco County has 27 total COVID-19 cases and 1 death
Video
Caldwell County has 297 total cases of COVID-19 in area
Video
Lee County confirms 53 total cases of COVID-19 in area and 3 deaths
Video
Gillespie County reporting 18 total cases of coronavirus
Video
Llano County has 13 total COVID-19 cases
Video
Fayette County has second COVID-19 death; 76 total cases
Video
Burnet County has 3 COVID-19-related deaths, 105 total COVID-19 cases
Video
Bastrop County has 375 total cases of coronavirus; 5 deaths
Video
Travis County reports 6,914 total COVID-19 cases, 116 deaths
Video
Williamson County has 32 deaths, 1,614 total COVID-19 cases
Video
Hays County has 2,194 total coronavirus cases, 5 COVID-19-related deaths
Video
More Coronavirus Cases in Central Texas
Austin woman in isolation for 105 days after testing positive for COVID-19 earlier this year
Thickest Saharan dust ever recorded in Caribbean arrives in Texas
Video
Gov. Greg Abbott pauses future capacity increases as COVID-19 cases skyrocket
Video
Gov. Abbott halts elective surgeries in large cities as COVID-19 fills up hospitals
Video
The cost of a COVID-19 test is all over the map — here’s what to know before you go
Trend: Staff shortages increasing in Texas nursing homes
Become a pen pal to residents at Texas state hospitals, state-assisted living centers
Video
Texas reports record 5,489 new coronavirus cases, 12th consecutive day of record hospitalizations
Video
WATCH: 3-year-old sings to newborn brother she can’t see due to COVID-19
Video
LIST: Texas counties that have mandatory face mask orders