canned pumpkin austin
Making Fall Favorites Healthy With H-E-B
Video
Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases
Travis County reports 766 active COVID-19 cases, 415 deaths
Video
Hays County has 1,694 active coronavirus cases, 52 COVID-19-related deaths
Video
Williamson County reports 154 active coronavirus cases, 142 deaths
Video
Bastrop County has 191 active cases of coronavirus, 28 deaths
Video
Blanco County has 10 active COVID-19 cases and five deaths
Video
Caldwell County has 170 active cases of COVID-19, 35 deaths
Video
Fayette County has 18 COVID-19 deaths; 95 active cases
Video
Gillespie County reporting 105 active cases of coronavirus, 10 deaths
Video
Lampasas County has 77 active cases of COVID-19; 8 deaths
Video
Lee County confirms 19 active cases of COVID-19 in area and 14 deaths
Video
Llano County has 16 active COVID-19 cases; 2 deaths
Video
Mason County reports three active cases of COVID-19 and two deaths
Video
Milam County has 18 active COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths
More Coronavirus Live Blogs
Trending Stories
Two hospitalized after plane crash at San Marcos Regional Airport
Video
Austin ISD shares new details of ‘blended model’ for on-campus instruction
Your poop is helping predict COVID-19 outbreaks in Austin
Video
Texas has yet to spend nearly $6 billion in federal coronavirus funds. Lawmakers demand Gov. Abbott’s plan
Video
Vista Ridge, Hays kick off the season in the KBVO Big Game of the Week
Don't Miss
COVID-19 vaccine trial in Austin looking for ethnically diverse set of participants
Hog wild: U.S. and Texas have ‘out of control’ population of ‘super-pigs,’ expert says
Video
Dog goes on ‘Homeward Bound’ style journey, swims across Lake Travis on way back home
Video
These are the Central Texas schools reporting coronavirus cases
When in-person school will start for each district in the 2020-21 school year
Video