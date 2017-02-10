Skip to content
KXAN
Austin/Mabry
99°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Texas
Crime
National News
Entertainment
Texas Politics
Washington, D.C. Bureau
Weird & Strange
Clear the Shelters
Top Stories
Increased officer presence coming to downtown Austin after recent violent crimes
Top Stories
Woman who died in north Austin house fire identified
Baby dies after pregnant mother was shot in south Austin
New Austin resident set to compete in American Ninja Warrior Oklahoma City finals Monday
Travis County may ask AMC to foot $74K bill for damages during ‘Fear the Walking Dead’ filming
Weather
Forecast
Alerts
Allergy
Burn Bans
Lake Levels
Radar
Tropical
Rainfall Amounts
SatRad
Weather Blog
Weather Diary
Search Weather Diary
Webcams
Traffic
Low Water Crossings
Investigations
Podcasts
Bargaining the Badge
Mayberry Texas
Oil Empire
Report It
Sports
More Than the Score
Texas Longhorns
High School Sports
Cowboys
Astros
Studio 512
Simple Health
About Us
Meet The Team
Newsletters
Contact Us
Work for us
TV Schedule
Contests
Search
Search
Search
Campo Funding
$2M approved to study Round Rock MoKan corridor
Don't Miss
The latest on KXAN/KBVO no longer being on AT&T and DirecTV
Massive tract of Lake Travis land is up for sale near Willie Nelson’s ranch
BBQ lovers: Here are some reasons why brisket is starting to cost more
Austin Justice Coalition kicks off ATX Black Food Week Monday
Over 40 road rage calls linked to man accused of hitting and killing Austin man in May