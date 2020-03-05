Skip to content
Cami Hawkins
Keep Your Kids Active At Home With Marathon Kids
Video
Coronavirus Resources
How to avoid touching your face during an outbreak
Don’t use Tito’s Vodka to protect against coronavirus, try these instead
Video
Dogs, cats can’t pass on coronavirus, but can test positive
U.S. airlines offering cancellation and waiver fee offers amid coronavirus fears
Chances are, you probably aren’t washing your hands the right way
Video
When could we see a coronavirus vaccine?
Video
Scam Alert: Coronavirus ‘cure’ is a con
Do you really need to wear a surgical facemask? CDC says not likely, but Texans are buying anyway
Video
Can Clorox Wipes protect you from the Coronavirus?
Video
Coronavirus or common cold? How to tell the difference
More Coronavirus Resources
Trending Stories
Severe Thunderstorm, Flash Flood Watches in effect
Video
Gov. Abbott: Texas prepared, improving hospital capacity and PPE as demand increases
Video
HBO offering more than 500 hours of shows, movies for free in April
What we know about the 4 deaths, 504 coronavirus cases in Central Texas
Video
Walmart to limit customers in store under new changes during COVID-19 pandemic
Don't Miss
Country music icon Ray Benson says he’s been diagnosed with coronavirus
Veterinarian’s plea to public: Keep pets safe as medical supplies run low
Video
Tackling home improvement projects during stay-at-home orders good for hardware stores
Video
Austin YouTube yoga star Adriene Mishler on caring for your whole self during isolation
Video
VIEWER PHOTOS: Bluebonnets are blooming everywhere around Austin, Central Texas