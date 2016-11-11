Skip to content
KXAN
Austin/Mabry
97°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Texas
Crime
National News
Entertainment
Texas Politics
Gov. Abbott Town Hall
Washington, D.C. Bureau
Weird & Strange
Clear the Shelters
Top Stories
Police arrest suspect accused of stabbing man 6 times at The Domain Northside
Top Stories
Police: Texas officer accidentally killed woman while shooting at dog
Texan who was Trump pick for national intelligence director is withdrawing
Family of death row inmate Rodney Reed rallies at governor’s mansion
Woman accused of hiding knife, bloody clothes in March murder of man in south Austin
Weather
Forecast
Alerts
Allergy
Burn Bans
Lake Levels
Radar
Tropical
Rainfall Amounts
SatRad
Weather Blog
Weather Diary
Search Weather Diary
Sponsored WebCams
Traffic
Low Water Crossings
Investigations
Podcasts
Bargaining the Badge
Mayberry Texas
Oil Empire
Report It
Sports
More Than the Score
Texas Longhorns
High School Sports
Cowboys
Astros
Studio 512
Simple Health
About Us
Meet The Team
Newsletters
Contact Us
Work for us
TV Schedule
KBVO
The CW Austin
Contests
Search
Search
Search
Cactus Rose
$10,000 in assistance offered for displaced Cactus Rose residents
Trending Stories
Texas football opens training camp with high expectations
Police arrest suspect accused of stabbing man 6 times at The Domain Northside
Police: Texas officer accidentally killed woman while shooting at dog
Police: Texas officer killed woman while shooting at dog
Texan who was Trump pick for national intelligence director is withdrawing
Don't Miss
The latest on KXAN/KBVO no longer being on AT&T and DirecTV
Texas DPS officers told not to arrest in low-level marijuana cases after new hemp law
Undies for Everyone: AISD giveaway bash for students will include more than just supplies
Del Valle ISD testing program to combine Spanish and English learners in pre-K classes
BBQ lovers: Here are some reasons why brisket is starting to cost more