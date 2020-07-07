britt bennett

Skip to content
KXAN Austin
Austin
96°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Report It
KXAN Live
Primary Election Runoff
Coronavirus
Racial Justice & Equality Movement
Local
Crime
Destination Texas
Texas
Border Report
Texas Politics
State of Texas
National News
Washington, D.C. Bureau
Entertainment
Weird & Strange
Top Stories
Austin’s coronavirus relief program helped more than 3,700 people pay rent in May
Federal grand jury returns new 90-count indictment against man accused of mass shooting at El Paso Walmart
Starbucks to mandate facial coverings in all company-owned cafes starting July 15
2 arrested in Williamson County after deputies found ammo, drugs in vehicle
Coronavirus
Donate to Help Feed Central Texas
Report a coronavirus-related news tip
Coronavirus Resources
Coronavirus Cases Tracker
Open restaurants offering takeout, delivery
Coronavirus Hospitalizations
Workforce Complaint Investigations
Nursing Home Investigations
Texas Universities and Schools Response to Coronavirus
Submit Your Work From Home Photos
Nominate a Hometown Hero
Weather
Forecast
Alerts
Allergy
Burn Bans
Lake Levels
Radar
Tropical
Rainfall Amounts
SatRad
Weather Blog
Weather Diary
Search Weather Diary
Sponsored WebCams
First Warning Weather University
Traffic
Low Water Crossings
Investigations
Meet the Investigates Team
Podcasts
Locked in Limbo
Workforce Complaint Investigations
Nursing Home Investigations
Pipeline Exposure
Accused Priests
A History of Mass Violence
Bargaining the Badge
Mayberry Texas
Oil Empire
Sports
NFL Draft
Texas Longhorns
More Than the Score
High School Sports
2020 Olympics
Masters Report
Studio 512
Studio 512 Homepage
Be Our Guest
512 Experts
Food & Drink
Fashion & Beauty
Home & Garden
Arts & Entertainment
Kids & Pets
Open restaurants offering takeout, delivery
Add your business to those offering takeout, delivery
Nominate a Hometown Hero
Submit Your Work From Home Photos
Springtime Pet Photos Contest
Simple Health
About KXAN Simple Health
About Us
Clear the Shelters
Texas’ Remarkable Women for 2020
Meet The Team
Newsletters
Contact Us
Work for Us
KXAN Internships
KXAN Connects: Marketing Agency
TV Schedule
KBVO
The CW Austin
Contests
Spirit of Caring
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
britt bennett
Books To Add To Your Summer Reading List
Video
Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases
Travis County reports 3,165 active COVID-19 cases, 159 deaths
Video
Hays County has 2,721 active coronavirus cases, 11 COVID-19-related deaths
Video
Williamson County has 48 deaths, 2,235 active COVID-19 cases
Video
Bastrop County has 423 active cases of coronavirus; 7 deaths
Video
Blanco County has 55 active COVID-19 cases and 1 death
Video
Caldwell County has 452 active cases of COVID-19, 3 deaths
Video
Fayette County has fourth COVID-19 death; 85 active cases
Video
Gillespie County reporting 29 active cases of coronavirus
Video
Lampasas County has 20 active cases of COVID-19
Video
Lee County confirms 134 active cases of COVID-19 in area and 8 deaths
Video
Llano County has 19 active COVID-19 cases
Video
Mason County reporting 2 active cases of COVID-19
Video
Milam County has 40 active COVID-19 cases, 1 death
More Coronavirus Live Blogs
Trending Stories
Special Austin City Council meeting Thursday could result in more COVID-19 ordinances
Video
News Notes: Austin City Council considers additional COVID-19 restrictions, other stories to know
Video
2 arrested in Williamson County after deputies found ammo, drugs in vehicle
Gov. Greg Abbott: Another business shut down would be ‘in contradiction’ to his executive order
Video
Is a 35-day shutdown coming to Austin?
Video
Don't Miss
35-day shutdown in Austin a ‘last resort,’ Mayor Adler says
Video
‘Mask it or casket’ says state emergency chief as Governor orders Texans to wear masks
Video
‘No thank you, Dr. Fauci.’ Texas Lt. Gov. Patrick says he won’t listen to nation’s top COVID-19 expert
Video
ACL Festival cancellation serves another major blow to local businesses
Video
Beloved neighborhood ice cream vendor dies after being shot during a robbery, police searching for suspects
Video