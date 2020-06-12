brandee evans

Skip to content
New Noir Drama “P-Valley” Premiers on STARZ
Video
Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases
Milam County has 80 total COVID-19 cases, 1 death
Lampasas County has 22 cases of COVID-19
Video
Comal County has 45 COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths
Blanco County has 33 total COVID-19 cases and 1 death
Video
Caldwell County has 308 total cases of COVID-19 in area
Video
Lee County confirms 54 total cases of COVID-19 in area and 3 deaths
Video
Gillespie County reporting 22 total cases of coronavirus
Video
Llano County has 22 total COVID-19 cases
Video
Fayette County has second COVID-19 death; 76 total cases
Video
Burnet County has 3 COVID-19-related deaths, 121 total COVID-19 cases
Video
Bastrop County has 416 total cases of coronavirus; 6 deaths
Video
Travis County reports 8,461 total COVID-19 cases, 117 deaths
Video
Williamson County has 35 deaths, 2,019 total COVID-19 cases
Video
Hays County has 2,586 total coronavirus cases, 6 COVID-19-related deaths
Video
More Coronavirus Cases in Central Texas
Trending Stories
Gov. Abbott: State looking at where people are catching COVID-19 to determine future restrictions
Video
Coin shortage hits Central Texas
Video
Barton Springs, Deep Eddy close; 35-day stay home order an option to not overwhelm hospitals
Video
7 Central Texas cities to enact face covering orders, Round Rock requirement not only for businesses
Video
Travis County closes parks for July 4 weekend, asks Abbott to roll back reopening
Don't Miss
Try out shifting Austin’s budget priorities with new tool from community groups
Video
Masks, 40% capacity classrooms among changes for fall semester at UT
Video
APD identifies officers involved in use of less-lethal force claims in weekend protests
Video
Saharan dust in central Texas: When will the haze go on its way?
Video
Gov. Abbott closing bars, tubing businesses, rolls back restaurant capacity
Video